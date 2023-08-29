1TCC ™ adds Mandeep Sahota, former JCI VP of Operations, as Executive Advisor for Business Process Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mandeep Sahota joins 1TCC™ as the Executive Advisor for Business Process Excellence, the firm announced today. 1TCC™ is a fast-growing platform that delivers capital efficient supply chains.
Until recently Sahota held the responsibility of VP of Operations for the end-to-end supply chain for the Building Management Solutions business units representing Controls, Fire Detection, & Security at Johnson Controls Inc. (JCI). Prior to JCI, Sahota spent 15 years with General Electric Co. where he held multiple leadership positions.
With deep global experience in the Industrial, Aviation and Semi-conductor sectors, Sahota brings an abundance of knowledge and insights that align with 1TCC’s commitment to innovation and industry leadership. He has demonstrated remarkable international expertise in commercial, engineering, and supply chain excellence roles.
Sahota said “I’m thrilled to be joining 1TCC™ as an end-to-end Supply Chain board advisor. 1TCC™ is pushing the boundaries of operational and capital optimization with its integrated 1TCC™ platform. I look forward to being part of this talented team to create a unique value proposition in today’s Supply Chain for customers.”
1TCC™ CEO and co-founder Sanjay Bonde said “We are delighted to welcome Sahota to our fast-growing company. Sahota’s experience in helping drive business transformation for leading corporations such as GE Aviation and Johnson Controls will help 1TCC™ further build and deploy robust, quality conscious business processes to surpass the expectations of our clients worldwide.”
About 1TCC™
1TCC™ delivers capital-efficient supply chains in an integrated supply chain technology platform. TCC’s Capital as a Service (CaaS™) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC™, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services and operational excellence.
For more information visit us:
www.1tcc.com | LinkedIn
Ronja Nerb
Until recently Sahota held the responsibility of VP of Operations for the end-to-end supply chain for the Building Management Solutions business units representing Controls, Fire Detection, & Security at Johnson Controls Inc. (JCI). Prior to JCI, Sahota spent 15 years with General Electric Co. where he held multiple leadership positions.
With deep global experience in the Industrial, Aviation and Semi-conductor sectors, Sahota brings an abundance of knowledge and insights that align with 1TCC’s commitment to innovation and industry leadership. He has demonstrated remarkable international expertise in commercial, engineering, and supply chain excellence roles.
Sahota said “I’m thrilled to be joining 1TCC™ as an end-to-end Supply Chain board advisor. 1TCC™ is pushing the boundaries of operational and capital optimization with its integrated 1TCC™ platform. I look forward to being part of this talented team to create a unique value proposition in today’s Supply Chain for customers.”
1TCC™ CEO and co-founder Sanjay Bonde said “We are delighted to welcome Sahota to our fast-growing company. Sahota’s experience in helping drive business transformation for leading corporations such as GE Aviation and Johnson Controls will help 1TCC™ further build and deploy robust, quality conscious business processes to surpass the expectations of our clients worldwide.”
About 1TCC™
1TCC™ delivers capital-efficient supply chains in an integrated supply chain technology platform. TCC’s Capital as a Service (CaaS™) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC™, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services and operational excellence.
For more information visit us:
www.1tcc.com | LinkedIn
Ronja Nerb
Marketing Executive
+1 855-818-2226
tcc@1tcc.com