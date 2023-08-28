Submit Release
Việt Nam resolutely opposes Taiwan’s live-fire drills in East Sea: Foreign ministry

HÀ NỘI — The holding of live-fire drills in the waters around Ba Bình (Itu Aba) Island belonging to Việt Nam’s Trường Sa (Spratly) is a serious infringement upon Việt Nam’s territorial sovereignty over Trường Sa, said spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng on Monday.

In response to reporters' queries about Việt Nam’s reaction to the live-fire drills conducted by Taiwan (China), Hằng said this action poses a grave threat to peace, stability, maritime safety and security, causing tension and further complicating the situation in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea).

"Việt Nam resolutely opposes and demands Taiwan refrain from repeating such violations,” the spokeswoman said. — VNS

