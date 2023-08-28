Top legislator seeks expansion of partnership with Singapore in digital, circular economy

VIETNAM, August 28 -

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ met with visiting Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Hà Nội on Monday, during which he underlined the necessity for the two countries to effectively implement their partnership in green economy & digital economy established in February this year.

The Vietnamese top legislator stressed that Singaporean PM Lee’s official visit holds special significance in the year when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

He congratulated Singapore on its strong recovery and development after the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasising that Singapore has always been an example of national governance, corporate governance, and corruption combat; and a model of transparent, efficient, and intelligent administration.

NA Chairman Huệ spoke highly of the results of the talks between the Singaporean PM and his Vietnamese counterpart on the same day morning with the signing of seven cooperation documents, and the upgrade of the framework agreement on connecting the two economies.

He expressed his pleasure with the substantive development of the bilateral relations over the past half century across all fields, saying that the two countries have seen increasing close and trusted political relations through strengthening cooperation and exchange of delegations at all levels and channels, including the Party, NA, Government, localities and businesses of the two countries.

Huệ emphasised that Việt Nam and Singapore need to expand partnership in new areas such digital connectivity, digital society, circular economy, innovation, clean energy, which are global issues and of Singapore's strengths. The two sides should also further foster economic, trade and investment cooperation in a more effective manner.

The two Governments should consider to expand the model of Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) in the green - clean - smart direction towards developing an industrial - urban ecosystem, NA Chairman Huệ stressed.

For his part, Lee said Singapore is interested in developing renewable energy, and willing to support Việt Nam as well as discuss potential cooperation projects in this field in order to enable Vietnam to export renewable energy to Singapore.

Carbon credit is an area where the two sides can cooperate, especially when the two countries set a goal of cutting emissions to net zero by 2050, he stated.

Emphasising that VSIP is a symbol of successful cooperation between the two countries, the Singaporean guest expressed his hope that more VSIPs will be developed in Việt Nam in the future.

Both leaders underlined the importance to further enhance cooperation in key areas such as defence and security, labour, education and training, culture, and people-to-people exchange, saying that the two sides should consider signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on culture exchange as soon as possible.

The two countries should proceed to open more direct flights from Singapore to Việt Nam’s tourist destinations, and expand connection in cruise ship tourism as these are open and effective cooperation fields, the leaders said, noting that these contribute to boosting economic development of both Việt Nam and Singapore.

Briefing the guest on Việt Nam’s new, more open e-visa policy, NA Chairman Huệ said the Vietnamese parliament always supports and creates favourable conditions for the successful signing and implementation of cooperation agreements between the two countries.

He suggested the two sides soon complete negotiations and related procedures for the signing of important cooperation documents, including an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters; an extradition agreement; an agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons; and a memorandum of understanding on rescue.

Huệ proposed PM Lee support the legislative bodies of the two countries to effectively implement their Cooperation Agreement signed in May 2022, serving as a legal basis to further promote substantive relations between the two legislatures; strengthen the exchange of delegations at all levels, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and share experience in parliamentary activities and issues of mutual concern.

Việt Nam wishes to share and learn experience in building a legal framework for important issues such as carbon market, green finance mobilisation, and global minimum tax, NA Chairman Huệ said.

During the meeting, the two leaders emphasised the importance of building a united and resilient ASEAN community, maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, settling disputes by peaceful measures, and fully implementing the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and soon concluding negotiations on an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).

The Singaporean PM took the occasion to invite NA Chairman Huệ to pay an official visit to Singapore at an appropriate time. — VNS