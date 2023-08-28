Supreme Court upholds regulation that prohibits solicitation practices by bail bond agents

Supreme Court upholds regulation that prohibits solicitation practices by bail bond agentsMartin.Novitski
In another unanimous opinion, the Supreme Court in People v. Martinez upheld a 1941 Department of Insurance regulation that prohibits bail bond agents from entering into agreements with inmates to be informed of recent arrests.
