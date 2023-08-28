Submit Release
Nashville Downtown Express Driver Services Center to Temporarily Close for a Planned Remodel

The Nashville Downtown Express Driver Services Center, located in the William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower at 312 Rosa Parks Ave., will close for a planned remodel on Friday, Sept. 1, and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.  

During the remodel, citizens can visit the five self-service kiosks in Davidson County, the other full service Driver Service centers, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.

Several transactions offered at the Nashville Downtown Express Driver Services Center can be completed at a self-service kiosk. Citizens can renew an enhanced  handgun carry permit; order a duplicate enhanced, lifetime, or conceal carry handgun carry permit; upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit; pay full reinstatement fees; reissue a driving privilege after; add emergency contacts; update, replace or renew a regular driver's license; change an address; voter registration or advance a graduated driver’s license. Kiosks only accept credit or debit card payments.

Davidson County Self-Service Kiosks:

  • Davidson County Clerk  - 700 Second Avenue South  #101, Nashville
  • Metro Center - 220 French Landing Drive, Nashville
  • Metro Police West Nashville Precinct - 5500 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
  • Nashville Public Library Bellevue Branch - 720 Baugh Road, Nashville
  • Nashville Public Library Goodlettsville Branch - 205 Rivergate Parkway, Nashville

Nearby Driver Services Centers:

  • Hart Lane Driver Services Center - 624 Hart Lane, Nashville
  • Hickory Hollow Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 5215 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, Antioch

Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age, can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/driver-license-knowledge-test-online.html.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

