POSTPONED: FWC snook regional management virtual workshop postponed due to Idalia

The snook regional management virtual workshop previously scheduled for Aug. 31, has now been postponed due to the current state of emergency in multiple Gulf Coast counties from storm Idalia. The new date for this workshop is Sept. 7, starting at 6 p.m. EDT.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is adopting a holistic management approach for snook that includes a review of several environmental and human factors, such as habitat, fishing effort and stakeholder feedback, to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale. Newly released data and recent public feedback suggest additional regulation changes may be warranted.

During the virtual workshop, staff will review the new data and recent public feedback and seek input on potential regulation changes to respond to this information. The possible additional regulation changes that will be presented include:

Making snook catch-and-release only in the Tampa Bay Region beginning in 2024.

Adding September to the closed season for the Southwest Region.

Establishing a 2-fish vessel limit statewide.

The Commission will consider this feedback when making their decision on a final rule at an upcoming Commission meeting. The virtual workshop will start at 6 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 7. Connect to the meeting by going to MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking “Rulemaking: Submit a Comment/Attend a Workshop” and then “Upcoming Public Workshops.”

If you are unable to attend the virtual meeting, you can still submit comments online by visiting the Saltwater Public Comments page. A recording of the presentation will be available by Friday, Sept. 15, on the FWC Saltwater Fishing YouTube channel.

For information on public workshops, call 850-487-0554 or visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click “Saltwater Fishing” then “Public Meetings for Rulemaking.”