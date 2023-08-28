Submit Release
News Search

There were 957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,595 in the last 365 days.

RFP – Rural Clean Energy Economics and Community Engagement Study and Report

The Energy Policy office is seeking a facilitator to facilitate the convening of a rural community engagement study and an economic analysis of the state’s clean energy economy. This two-part project includes rural community engagement and economic impact analysis resulting from Section 307 of H.B. 1216 (Clean Energy Siting and Permitting) from the 2023 legislative session.

  • Question and Answer period: Aug 21, 2023 – Sept 13, 2023
  • Pre-Proposal Conference: September 8, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT. Email Anneka.Mcdonald@Commerce.wa.gov for the conference link.
  • Proposals are due: September 28, 2023 by 4:00 pm PT
  • Download the RFP (PDF)

Questions regarding this opportunity should be directed to the RFP coordinator Anneka McDonald. Login on WEBS to view the full details of this opportunity.

You just read:

RFP – Rural Clean Energy Economics and Community Engagement Study and Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more