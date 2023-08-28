RFP – Rural Clean Energy Economics and Community Engagement Study and Report
The Energy Policy office is seeking a facilitator to facilitate the convening of a rural community engagement study and an economic analysis of the state’s clean energy economy. This two-part project includes rural community engagement and economic impact analysis resulting from Section 307 of H.B. 1216 (Clean Energy Siting and Permitting) from the 2023 legislative session.
- Question and Answer period: Aug 21, 2023 – Sept 13, 2023
- Pre-Proposal Conference: September 8, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT. Email Anneka.Mcdonald@Commerce.wa.gov for the conference link.
- Proposals are due: September 28, 2023 by 4:00 pm PT
- Download the RFP (PDF)
Questions regarding this opportunity should be directed to the RFP coordinator Anneka McDonald. Login on WEBS to view the full details of this opportunity.