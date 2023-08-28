COMMISSIONER MILLER ANNOUNCES TDA WILL RECEIVE 12.2 MILLION DOLLARS FROM USDA TO STRENGTHEN LOCAL FOOD SYSTEMS

AUSTIN -Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller welcomed a 12.2-million-dollar cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to administer the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) program. The purpose of the RFSI program is to build resilience in the middle-of-the-supply-chain and strengthen local and regional food systems by creating new revenue streams for their state’s producers.

“The availability of this program is a great resource for our hardworking Texas producers, processors, and distributors,” Commissioner Miller said. “TDA will be working in partnership with USDA to help ensure Texans see fair wages and safe job opportunities that keep profits in agricultural communities here in Texas.”

RFSI investments aim to create a food systems infrastructure to support competitive and profitable market access for domestic farm products. The overall goal of the program is to create improved processing options for local producers, expand regionally grown crops, generate new products, and strengthen the food supply chain.

“This program is an important step in building agricultural infrastructure that will lead to more economic opportunities in communities across the state,” said Commissioner Miller. “It is all about helping Texans support Texans.”

TDA is currently seeking public input to help shape RFSI priorities for eligible entities. To provide comments through an online survey, please click here.

The RFSI program will offer two grant types, “Equipment-Only” and “Infrastructure,” to eligible entities that operate in the middle-of-the-supply-chain. These grants will allow Texas to expand its capacity for the aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling, and distribution of locally and regionally produced food products.

The RFSI program is set to begin in the fall of 2023. Grant awards will be issued in the spring of 2024.

If you would like additional information on the RFSI program, or would like to sign up for program notifications, please click here.

This program was funded by USDA. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

###