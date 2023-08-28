Telepsychiatry and Hybrid Therapy Used More as Organizations Address the Link Between Addiction & Mental Health

Los Angeles, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Rehab Near Me, an online resource for drug and alcohol rehab treatment, wants to highlight the importance of telepsychiatry and hybrid therapy in enhancing access to mental health care for patients undergoing drug or alcohol rehab programs. Telehealth enables patients to have more access to the care provided by mental health professionals, using advanced technology, such as Zoom, for better care delivery. Hybrid group therapy sessions are now also being held where patients are allowed to attend a group therapy either in person or online through teleconferencing technology like Zoom.

Well aware of the connection between mental health and addiction, one of the key topics Rehab Near Me has focused on is dual diagnosis treatment campaigns. A spokesperson for Rehab Near Me says, “Dual diagnosis is when a person suffers from addiction and mental health disorders simultaneously. Because of the connection between substance abuse and mental illnesses, dual diagnoses are actually more common than you may think.”

It took some time before drug and alcohol rehab facilities realized the connection between mental health disorder and addiction because substance abuse disorders and mental illnesses often have similarities in their symptoms. It could happen that a person suffering from mental health disorder may turn to drugs or alcohol as a way to avoid certain symptoms. On the other hand, a person struggling with an addiction may develop a mental health problem as a result of substance abuse. Unfortunately, simply providing treatment for the addiction but not the mental health issue may result in a short-lived success in the addiction treatment. The mental disorder may end up causing the patient to return to their addiction habits as a way to make themselves feel better. If treatment is provided just for the mental disorder, the impact of the addiction may cause the mental health issues to reoccur.

If a person suffering from mental health disorder also has also developed a co-occurring addiction or substance abuse problem, a dual diagnosis treatment is needed. However, there is shortage in mental health professionals for over 150 million Americans. This is now being addressed by telehealth mental health treatment. According to Kaiser Family Foundation, 33 percent of outpatient visits have been delivered by telehealth. Nevertheless, there is still a need to improve on this. There is a need for more rehab organizations to apply telepsychiatry and hybrid therapy for their dual diagnosis treatment services.

Typical mental health issues include depression, generalized anxiety disorders, panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and bipolar disorder. In depression, patients lose their interest in things were previously enjoyable for them. Sadness is just one symptom. They may also have negative thoughts, including feelings of guilt and worthlessness. Anxiety disorders cause the person to have several worries that are usually excessive considering the actual situation. Panic disorder causes the patient to suffer recurring and unpredictable panic attacks. With OCD, patients have repeated images, thoughts, and impulses. Patients with PTSD may have recurring nightmares and flashbacks. Bipolar disorder patients usually have unusual changes in energy, mood, activity levels, and concentration. These are oftentimes linked to drug and alcohol abuse problems. Patients with a dual diagnosis will need the help not just of addiction treatment professionals but also of mental health professionals.

Launched in 2016, Rehab Near Me has the goal of assisting people who are struggling with drug and alcohol abuse in looking for the appropriate, accredited medical treatment option. They have a group of trained addiction placement professionals who can provide the advice and assistance to people who call them on the phone to talk about inpatient and outpatient rehab. The centers that Rehab Near Me works with know the proper therapeutic techniques to use based on the specific substance abuse problem and the specific requirements of a particular person.

