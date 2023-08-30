Working Solutions Law Firm, a top Law Firm, Announces Action on Alleged Misclassification of Employees as Contractors
Every worker deserves to be recognized and compensated fairly under the law, and this lawsuit underscores the pivotal importance of appropriately classifying workers as employees, not contractors.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions Law Firm, a team of top-rated attorneys working on employment, severance, and unpaid wages and overtime law in New York and New Jersey at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, is proud to announce new litigation based on the alleged misclassification of employees as contractors. The lawsuit is filed in the US District Court, Southern District of New York and can be found on that website (https://www.nysd.uscourts.gov/) as Case No. 1:23-cv-6520.
"Every worker deserves to be recognized and compensated fairly under the law, and this lawsuit underscores the pivotal importance of appropriately classifying workers as employees, not contractors," remarked Chris Q. Davis, Managing Partner. "It's not just about compensation—it's about upholding the integrity of our employment system and ensuring the rights of workers are protected."
Here is background on this litigation. Plaintiffs accuse the Defendants of several unlawful practices including misclassifying delivery drivers as "independent contractors," not paying overtime for hours worked over 40 in a workweek, unlawful deductions for business expenses, illegally withholding tips, and recordkeeping and notice violations against federal and state laws. Plaintiffs claim violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23. Their violations under the New York Labor Law (NYLL) include unpaid overtime, unlawful wage deductions, withholding of gratuities, failure to provide wage notices during hiring, inaccurate wage statements on payday, and improper recordkeeping.
MISCLASSIFICATION ISSUES: EMPLOYEES VS. CONTRACTORS
Misclassifying workers as "outside contractors" (often referred to as "independent contractors") rather than "employees" can offer employers various financial and regulatory advantages. It's important to note that while there may be legitimate reasons to classify workers as independent contractors based on the nature of their work and their relationship with the employer, intentionally misclassifying workers to evade responsibilities is illegal and unethical. Employees and contracts have rights under New York and Federal Laws. Any person who feels that they are being misclassified, or denied their rights such as the right to overtime pay, FMLA leave, non-discrimination, wrongful termination, etc., is encouraged to visit the law firm's information page on employment law at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees or reach out for a confidential, no obligation and no cost consultation with an employment lawyer.
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS LAW FIRM
Working Solutions Law Firm is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.
