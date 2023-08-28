Military Car Shipping Opens New Location in Fayetteville NC

Fayetteville, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fayetteville, North Carolina -

Military Car Shipping is happy to announce they have opened a new location in Fayetteville, NC. The company, having been founded by a former marine, understands the unique and challenging requirements of military car shipping. This kind of service is vital because military personnel, particularly those who are on active duty, frequently need to relocate their privately owned vehicles (POVs) on short notice, over long distances and sometimes even abroad.

Military car shipping requires an experienced, reliable, and understanding shipping provider that can ensure the move will seamless and stress-free. Mark Jackson, founder of Military Car Shipping, says, “We pride ourselves in assisting our brave armed forces and veterans, making their transition smooth and straightforward. Our military car shipping services not only involve moving vehicles, but we also offer comprehensive moving services, managing every aspect of your move while you focus on settling into your new life.”

With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Military Car Shipping has gained the reputation of being a trustworthy military car shipping service provider. They are ready offer a fast and reliable provider of transport for their POVs whenever military personnel gets a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) order. While the details and complexities of military vehicle shipping are similar to other services in the car transport industry, the costs can be higher and the scheduling tighter.

Those who want to know more about auto transport services for military personnel can check out the Military Car Shipping blog. For instance, in one article, they offer a guide on how to obtain the best military car shipping services. Military car shipping is needed due to the short notice of PCS orders, making it necessary for military service personnel to transport their POVs quickly to the new location. This need becomes even more urgent when the new location is outside contiguous US, including Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, and other international destinations. The complexity of the military car shipping process can be eased by careful planning and working with the appropriate service provider.

The steps to take in ensuring the transport of the POV will be stress-free include: selecting the right military auto transport provider; scheduling the car shipment; preparing the vehicle for the move; dropping-off the vehicle to a designated terminal or arranging the pickup of the car if door-to-door military car transport has been booked; and picking up the car upon arrival.

There are a number of factors to take into account when choosing a military car shipping company. First is the reputation and previous customer reviews of the company. The second factor is the experience of the military car transport company. The third factor is the insurance coverage because insurance is crucial when transporting a vehicle. The fourth factor to consider is pricing and affordability. It is advisable to get quotes from several companies to get an idea of the costs. However, it is vital to remember that the cheapest option may not always be the best choice. It is essential to consider the other factors. The fifth factor is the kind of customer service provided by the company. Sixth, it is also important to consider the pick-up and delivery options.

Military Car Shipping has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and has established a reputation of being the top choice for veterans and members of the armed forces. Founder Mark Jackson is a marine who has served in the military for more than a decade. After retiring from the service, he decided to continue providing help to military personnel as much as he could. That is the reason why he established Military Car Shipping, which is to facilitate the moving needs of those who are in the military service. Currently, they ship to 46 states and they can also provide military car shipping to Japan.

