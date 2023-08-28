Georgia: Youth from Kaspi, Adigeni and Batumi learn to identify and verify misinformation

Young people from Kaspi, Adigeni and Batumi, Georgia, gained practical skills to identify and verify harmful information in modern media during interactive media literacy trainings organised with EU support.

Participants learnt how to check the credibility of information sources, photos and videos. They also learnt how to verify geolocation information using a special online tool.

Media literacy trainings are conducted throughout Georgia under the EU-supported programme ‘Quality Media and Conscious Media Consumption for a Vibrant Society’.

The project is implemented by the DW Akademie in cooperation with the Media Development Foundation (MDF) and Human Right Centre (HRC) aims to strengthen democracy and support human rights in Georgia by increasing public awareness and understanding of media freedom, media and information literacy, and the harmful effects of disinformation.

The programme will last until 1 September, 2025 and aims to organise more trainings on disinformation.

You can sign up for training by email: info@mdfgeorgia.ge

