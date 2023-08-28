Netflix’s Tinny Andreatta to be Presented with the 2023 ITTV International Award

Tinny Andreatta, Vice President of Italian Language Originals for Netflix Hand... The Winner Is Award from ITTV

The first ITTV International Award of the year will be presented on September 2, during the Venice International Film Festival

Tinny’s significant contribution to the audiovisual industry and the spread of Italian culture in the world is second to none.” — Valentina Martelli & Cristina Scognamillo of Good Girls Planet

VENICE, ITALY, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The first ITTV International Award of the year will be presented to Netflix Italian Originals Chief Tinny Andreatta on September 2, during the Venice International Film Festival by Valentina Martelli, founder and CEO Good Girls Planet, and Cristina Scognamillo, founder Good Girls Planet.

ITTV is thrilled to honor Ms. Andreatta with this year’s ITTV Award, uniquely designed by artist Fidia Falaschetti, called Hand... The Winner Is. “Tinny’s significant contribution to the audiovisual industry and the spread of Italian culture in the world is second to none,” said Martelli and Scognamillo. “Her ability to identify and develop high-quality original projects, along with her sensitivity in handling relevant and universal themes, has captured the attention of a wide international audience, earning the applause of critics and viewers. Her vision has contributed significantly to creating new opportunities for Italian talents, providing a platform for emerging and established artists to express their art and creativity to an international audience.”

The awards ceremony will be held on September 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM in the Italian Pavilion, following the Ms. Andreatta’s participation in the panel presentation Opening Boundaries: The Evolution of the Italian Landscape from Storytelling to International Distribution, part of the ITTV International Forum and Tech In Entertainment program. Other panelists Maria Pia Ammirati, Director of Rai Fiction; Nicola Borrelli, General Director - Directorate General of Cinema and Audiovisual, MIC; Nicola Maccanico, CEO Cinecittà S.p.A.; Luca Milano, Director Rai Kids; Maria Grazia Saccà, CEO Titanus Production, Andrea Scrosati, COO Fremantle Group, CEO, Continental Europe Fremantle, and Roberto Stabile, Special Projects Manager DGCA MIC at Cinecittà.

ITTV International Forum and TechinEntertainment, presented by Good Girls Planet, returns to Venice for its fourth year and also includes additional programming, including Meta-Morphosis: How Entertainment Changes (From Animation to VR Content) at the Spazio Regione Veneto/Veneto Film Commission, which includes panelists Guido Meardi, CEO V-Nova, Elisabetta Rotolo, CEO, Creative-Executive Producer MIAT Multiverse Institute for Arts and Technology; and Giorgio Scorza, CEO and Creative Director of Movimenti Production.

In addition, among the most significant announcements this year, ITTV is thrilled to partner with the renowned CAA (Creative Artists Agency) in Los Angeles, as well as the General Consulate of Canada in Los Angeles. These collaborations establish an even stronger connection for the international entertainment industry.

After Venice, the ITTV International Forum and TechinEntertainment moves to Los Angeles, from October 29 to November 1, once again playing a key role for international executives.

“The US remains the focal market of the global streaming wars with revenue of US $49.4 billion in 2022. By the end of 2027, the US will reach US$75.5 billion – more than threefold growth in a decade – dwarfing the next-biggest market,’ says Martelli. “If you add the changes triggered by artificial intelligence, union challenges, and the need for global content, you understand why ITTV and TiE have become crucial platforms to understand how such changes impact the sector, all while establishing new professional relationships at the same time.”

Prominent personalities participating in this year’s ITTV and TiE include Erik Barmack, Founder of Wild Sheep Content; Matt Brennan, Deputy Editor for Entertainment and Arts for the LA Times; Sean Furst, CEO of GPS Studios; Ted Miller, Head of Global Television for CAA; Chris Ottinger, Head of Worldwide Distribution for Amazon MGM Studios Distribution; Sandra Stern, COO Television Lionsgate, and more.

For more information on the program and to participate in the event, visit ittvfestival.com