Lane closure on U.S. 71 in Arnolds Park begins on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Posted on: August 28, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Aug. 28, 2023 – Labor Day marks the traditional end of summer. Hopefully, you enjoyed the season around the Iowa Lakes Region, but we need to let you know the Iowa Department of Transportation and our contractors will be shifting back into construction mode on U.S. 71 in Arnolds Park starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, weather permitting.

For stage 2 of the U.S. 71 Lakes Reconstruction Project, we’ll need to close the northbound lane of U.S. 71 from Benit Drive through Broadway Street in Arnolds Park so the pavement can be replaced. Southbound U.S. 71 traffic will be routed around the work zone using Broadway Street and Lake Street. This part of the project is expected to last four weeks.

To find out more about all the work happening on U.S. 71, go to https://iowadot.gov/lakes71.



Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project contact Dakin Schultz, District 3 Office, at 712-274-5837 or [email protected]