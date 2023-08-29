City of Edgewood, KY, Focuses on Resident Engagement with Asset Management Upgrade to OpenGov

The City wanted a solution to help it use its pavement assessment data to drive preventative maintenance, and automate its work to drive greater efficiency.

KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Edgewood, KY, wanted to find an asset management system that would allow it to field resident requests, track progress, and make data-driven decisions, helping it be even more proactive in its response to resident needs. After surveying the field, the City decided to further expand its partnership with OpenGov , the trusted software provider known for its purpose-built solutions for local government.The City of Edgewood is a modern hub in northern Kentucky that’s focused on using cutting-edge technology to improve service delivery for residents. In its search for a new system, the City wanted to find a solution that would help it use its pavement assessment data to drive preventative maintenance, as well as allow it to automate its work to drive greater efficiency. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its robust functionality, its work order automation, and for the strong existing partnership the City already had with OpenGov.In adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Edgewood will gain the benefits of enhanced automation, as well as modern tools for resident engagement. The new system will help the City leverage its pavement and other asset data for enhanced preventive maintenance. Further, the software’s GIS integration and user-friendly mobile application will provide greater support for field operations, allowing the City to respond more quickly and efficiently to resident work requests.The City of Edgewood joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.