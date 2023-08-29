VIOSYNTHX: Revealing the Artist's Background and Approach, Exploring the Future of Electronic Music
Disruption is a necessity. Rebelliousness is essential. Embracing Machiavellian elements isn't just strategic; it's crucial for domination.”UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VIOSYNTHX is an electronic music artist hailing from the New York Metropolitan Area, renowned for his captivating and innovative sound design, showcasing a rebellious spirit and a fusion of modern elements. Combining cutting-edge sound design techniques with infectious basslines, VIOSYNTHX creates a sonic experience that pushes boundaries and captivates listeners.
— VIOSYNTHX
In 2015, VIOSYNTHX made his debut in the electronic music scene with the release of "Paranormal." The electronic music envelope expanded as this progressive house banger dropped. "Paranormal" introduced audiences to an energetic and melodious soundscape, punctuated by impeccably balanced basslines. The release of "Paranormal" marked a pivotal moment in VIOSYNTHX's career. Its quality and innovative sound design expanded VIOSYNTHX's sound catalog, captivating a broader audience. According to the artist, the creation of the track "Paranormal" drew inspiration from the progressive house composition "Howl at the Moon" by StadiumX. VIOSYNTHX aimed to cultivate a dark and immersive atmospheric ambience within the melody, effectively captivating the listeners' attention.
Fast-forward to 2023, and VIOSYNTHX is back, unleashing his latest creation, "Break The Limits." This new track not only lives up to the high expectations set by "Paranormal" but catapults VIOSYNTHX into a league of his own. The development of the soundtrack "Break The Limits" was driven by the artist's intent to utilize advanced sound design techniques, particularly in crafting resonant basslines. The central objective was to create an unforgettable Future House track, featuring a reverberating bass element that seamlessly harmonized with the track's atmospheric and dynamic ambiance. This meticulous approach rendered it exceptionally suitable for large music festivals and club environments.
Stream VIOSYNTHX's Break The Limits here: https://fanlink.to/breakthelimits
Drawing inspiration from electronic music giants like Swedish House Mafia, Hardwell, Nicky Romero, and David Guetta, as well as Gesaffelstein, VIOSYNTHX has successfully carved out a distinct identity within the industry. His music resonates with those seeking fresh and dynamic electronic sounds, making him a standout artist in the electronic music landscape. To date, his tracks have garnered over 389,000 plays across major streaming platforms, including YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, and Apple Music. It's a testament to his growing presence and resonance with global audiences.
