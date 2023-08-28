Tickets for the programmes of “Joe Hisaishi 360” series on sale through registration and random draw

MACAU, August 28 - In order to allow more members of the public to enjoy the programmes of the “Joe Hisaishi 360” series, part of the 35th Macao International Music Festival, tickets will be open for sale through registration and random draw. Seating for the programmes will be allocated randomly by computer ballot; interested parties must register through the system of the Macau Ticketing Network (www.macauticket.com/JoeHisaishi360) from 3pm on 3 September to 8pm on 6 September, and each person can register for a maximum of two tickets per programme. If the number of registrants exceeds the limit, tickets will be allocated in the sequence of the random draw results, including the first-round successful applicants and the waitlisted applicants. Each person has a chance to draw for one programme only. All registrants have an equal chance of being selected, so there is no need to rush to register.

Successful applicants can log into the online registration system to check the first-round results from 3pm on 12 September 2023. The first-round successful applicants will receive a SMS notification on 12 September 2023. Ticketing period for first-round successful applicants is from 3pm on 12 September to 11:59pm on 17 September 2023. If tickets are still available after the first-round ticketing period, the system will allocate tickets for the waitlisted applicants according to the sequence of the random draw results. Those not selected in the first-round random draw can check the waiting list via the online registration system from 3pm on 23 September 2023. Successful waitlisted applicants will receive an SMS notification on 23 September 2023. Ticketing period for successful waitlisted applicants is from 3pm on 23 September to 11:59pm on 27 September 2023. The SMS notification sent to successful applicants contains a link for ticket purchases, and successful applicants must complete the payment with the information provided upon registration via the link within the specified period; alternatively, they can complete the payment at any of the Macau Ticketing Network outlets by presenting the SMS and the original copy of the identity document used for registration. The link can be used for only one transaction and cannot be shared with others. If tickets are still available after the ticketing periods for the first-round successful applicants and waitlisted applicants, ticket purchase for the remaining tickets will be available simultaneously through the Macau Ticketing Network outlets, telephone and online booking from 10am on 7 October 2023.

Various discounts are available for the programmes of the “Joe Hisaishi 360” series. Holders of BOC Credit Card or BOC Card, holders of MasterCard, Visa or UnionPay card from ICBC, BNU, Luso International Banking Ltd., BCM Bank, Tai Fung Bank or OCBC Bank, as well as holders of valid full-time Student Card or Macao Teacher Card can enjoy a 20% discount on ticket purchases. Air Macau customers can enjoy a 20% discount on ticket purchases at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets by presenting their respective boarding pass (flight code NX) within 7 days upon their arrival in Macao. Holders of Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card can enjoy a 50% discount on ticket purchases. Each cardholder can only use one discounted ticket per performance.

For more information about the programmes and offers, please visit the Festival’s webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm or the respective page on Facebook (“Macao International Music Festival”). For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6699 during office hours.