Annapolis, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Thursday, September 14 at 10 A.M. at the Marlboro Ridge Equestrian Center, 11400 Marlboro Road, Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20772. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members and reports from stable inspectors. Paul Turner of Turner Equestrian Services operates the center and will give an overview and tour of the facility. If you need further information, please contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or 240-344-0000 or Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov.
Meeting Notice: The Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on September 14, 2023
August 28, 2023, 16:04 GMT
August 28, 2023, 16:04 GMT
