Governor DeSantis Directs $1.1 Million to Edward Waters University for Campus Security and to Support Shooting Victims’ Families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Over the weekend, Governor DeSantis vehemently condemned the horrific, racially-motivated murders in Jacksonville near Edward Waters University. Governor DeSantis announced an initial, immediate award of $1 million through the Volunteer Florida Foundation to bolster campus security at Edward Waters University in addition to an award of $100,000 to help the impacted families of this tragedy.

“We are not going to allow our HBCUs to be targets for hateful scumbags,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’ve directed my administration to use every resource available to ensure the Edward Waters campus is safe following this shooting and to help the impacted families as they mourn their loved ones.”

Additionally, starting yesterday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) began visiting the campus, providing additional security including during the vigil, and began monitoring social media for any additional threats. Furthermore, today, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass is visiting with EWU President Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr. to begin the assessment of the campus’ security infrastructure.

The Governor has directed Volunteer Florida to release the funds as quickly as possible to help the Edward Waters University community and the impacted families. The Governor announced the awards when attending a prayer vigil for the victims in Jacksonville. The Governor has also remained in contact with the University President, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and Sheriff T.K. Waters to ensure that the community has the resources they need as they process this tragedy.

