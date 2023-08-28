Tomato Market Size is projected to reach USD 273.2 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.635%: Straits Research

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) for tomato was valued at USD 181.74 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 273.2 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.635% during the forecast period (2023-2031). Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomatoes are fruits from the nightshade family (Solanaceae), originating from Central and Western South America. They are an excellent source of antioxidants, lycopene, potassium, folate, vitamin C, and vitamin K. In addition to promoting healthy digestion, preventing cancer, protecting against sunburns, and maintaining heart, blood pressure, and blood glucose levels in diabetics, and they also offer several other health benefits. Currently, 80% of the tomatoes grown worldwide are eaten fresh, while the other 20% are processed into purees, soups, tomato ketchup, pickles, juices, and sauces.





High Demand in Home, Food Processing, and Snack Foods Drives the Global Market

Tomatoes that have undergone additional processing are in high demand because of the increased health advantages and extended shelf life they provide. Tomato puree is a primary processed well since it is used in many other products, including tomato juice, ketchup, paste, strained tomato pulp, pickles, pasta , pizza sauces, salsa, gravies, ready-to-eat curries, and tomato-based powder items. Due to increased disposable incomes, European people are currently more concerned with eating better meals containing more fruits and vegetables. Due to the expanding ex-pat population in Europe, there is also a shift in regular eating practices toward organic food. It is projected that organic tomatoes in the European region will increase because they have significantly higher quantities of vitamin C, fructose, and lycopene than conventional tomatoes.

Growing Area under Cultivation Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Due to rising awareness of their excellent nutritional value in meeting various dietary and nutritional needs, more people are consuming vegetables, including tomatoes. Consumers' demand for fresh tomatoes and innovative farming methods like indoor growing have improved domestic tomato production. Due to post-harvest losses, pest resistance built up over time, poor infrastructure, and climate change, new high-yielding, and hybrid seeds had to be created to help farmers increase their output. The yield will be increased to meet the growing demand for tomatoes. The export markets also drive the sector for tomato-based processed goods such as sauce, paste, ketchup, and diced tomatoes. This strengthens tomato production and raises demand for the crop. Growers have invested in drip irrigation, plastic mulching, and sheltered cultivation to increase tomato yield.





Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor during the forecast period. The key factor fueling the region's growing market is the uptick in high-intensity tomato production. Tomatoes are ranked the third most important crop for the Indian government, following potatoes and onions. As part of the government's "Operation Greens" initiative to improve farmers' incomes, these three essential crops are grown across India. In addition, China experiences a continuous rise in the area planted with tomatoes due to increased farmer interest in farming due to an increase in tomato market price and high yield. Tomatoes are widely grown in China, with open-field plantings in the south and greenhouse plantations in the north. Over 70% of all tomatoes grown in China are produced in the remote Xinjiang Uygur region in the northwest. Due to the unique natural conditions of the area, tomato production and processing in Xinjiang have grown into a significant local industry; tomato products from Xinjiang have been exported to countries and regions in Europe, America, Africa, and Central Asia.

North America is growing rapidly during the forecast period. The demand for fresh tomatoes and tomato sauces in sandwiches, pizza, and other "quick food" items is likely to increase significantly due to the predicted population expansion, the rise in healthy eating trends, and these factors. According to the U.S.D.A., tomatoes are the second most popular vegetable in the country, and fresh tomato consumption per person is increasing. Along with the rise in the nation's consumption of fresh tomatoes, processed tomato products like ketchup, tomato sauce, and paste are also becoming more popular. As the popularity of fresh tomatoes as a healthy food rise, more consumers look forward to eating organic tomatoes. In addition, Ontario produces the majority of the tomatoes grown in Canada for processing. Kent and Essex Counties in Southwest Ontario are the primary agricultural areas. Thanks to a unique combination of soil and climate, this area is particularly well-suited to producing processed tomatoes.

The global tomato market size is projected to reach USD 273.2 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.635% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product type, the global tomato market is bifurcated into sauces, paste, canned tomatoes, ketchup, juice, and others.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor during the forecast period.

Market News

In May 2022, Ingomar Packing Company, one of America's largest tomato processors, partnered with Botanical Water Technologies (B.W.T.B.W.T.) to help solve the water crisis.

Ingomar Packing Company, one of America's largest tomato processors, partnered with Botanical Water Technologies (B.W.T.B.W.T.) to help solve the water crisis. In June 2022, The Morning Star Company harvests, processes, packs, and transports tomatoes while retaining tomato paste and diced tomato health benefits.





News Media

Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Rises Swiftly at a CAGR of 8.1%

Global Edible Films and Coatings for Fruits and Vegetables Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 6.8%





