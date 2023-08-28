Dietary Supplements Industry Thrives: Expected to Reach US$ 350.96 Billion by 2032, Driven by 8% CAGR
North America and Western Europe Dietary Supplements Market are key growth regions, while vitamins and minerals dominate the ingredientsNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dietary supplements market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 350.96 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Rising health trends and increasingly health-conscious consumers are driving the market expansion for dietary supplements in the global arena.
The dietary supplements market size is expanding as a result of rising rates of lifestyle disorders including obesity and diabetes as well as rising rates of high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, a rise in the number of people who regularly consume nutritional supplements like vitamin tablets and gummies drives market expansion.
The need for dietary supplements is rising as obesity and malnutrition instances spread throughout many nations. The increase in demand for dietary supplements is a result of government programs to promote health and wellness for people of all ages. Furthermore, dietary supplement market size sales are complemented by rising awareness of health and fitness, a healthy diet, and weight management.
"Growing focus on improved health and fitness regime and invested interest in weight loss will likely raise the sales of dietary supplements in the global market," says an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways:
Lifestyle diseases and fitness trends influence the dietary supplements market.
Sales of dietary supplements in sports nutrition is likely to exceed a CAGR of 11%.
North America is predicted to record highest growth rates during the forecast period.
Western Europe is expected to exhibit 9% CAGR over the assessment period.
France and Germany will lead dietary supplements market in West Germany.
Japan dietary supplements market is expected to expand at 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
Dietary supplements market in India will record a CAGR of 11.2% during the assessment period.
Women and senior citizens account for highest consumption of dietary supplements.
By ingredients, vitamins and minerals dietary supplements are expected to lead the market.
The global players in the dietary supplements market are investing in inorganic marketing strategies to extend their market reach. Strategic mergers, collaborations, and partnerships are being executed to improve the supply chain channels.
Competitive Landscape
Global Dietary Supplements Market Key Players
Amway Corp.
Glanbia PLC
Abbott
Bayer AG
Pfizer Inc.
ADM
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Bionova
Ayanda
Arkopharma
Herbalife International of America, Inc.
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.
are some of the key players in the dietary supplements market that are profiled in the full version of the report.
More Insights into the Dietary Supplements Market Report
In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global dietary supplements market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2021-to 2031.
To understand the global market prospect, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on form (soft gel/pills (confectionery products (gummies, chews, others), pharmaceutical products (chewable pills and pills, soft gel)), powder, liquid)),ingredients (vitamins & minerals, amino acids, botanical supplements, others), application (weight loss, sports nutrition, general wellbeing, immune & digestive health, bone & joint health, heart health, others), distribution channel (pharmacies/ drugstore, health & beauty stores, hypermarket/ supermarket, internet, direct selling), end use (men, women, senior citizens, others) and region.
Dietary Supplements Market Regional Analysis
North America is predicted to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising preference for nutrition, increasing cases of obesity and diabetes along with a growing focus on weight loss and obesity management will lead the regional market growth. Countries like the U.S and Canada are registering a high demand for dietary supplements due to prevailing health and fitness trends. North America dietary supplement market is expected to grow at 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
France and Germany are leading the dietary supplements market in Western Europe. Rising incidences of vitamin D deficiency post-pandemic in these countries is responsible for this regional growth.
The U.K is another nation in Europe that shows substantial market growth potential. The U.K. is expected to register a growth rate of over 9% during 2021-2031. Post-covid impact on the immune health of people as well as health and fitness trends account for the notable market growth.
India, too, presents potential growth opportunity for the dietary supplements market. The vast population, poor dietary habits, rising cases of lifestyle diseases and growing geriatric population presents ample growth opportunities for the dietary supplements market.
Japan is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4% in the dietary supplements market over the forecast period. The rapidly rising geriatric population, western food habits and poor diets account for the rising demand for dietary supplements in the region.
Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation Analysis
By ingredient type, vitamins and minerals sub-segment will dominate the dietary supplements market during the forecast period. Increasing weight concerns, growing awareness about the importance of healthy diet, and rising cases of vitamin and mineral deficiency account for the anticipated lucrative market growth of the sub-segment.
Based on end use, women and geriatric population are leading the demand for dietary supplements. Increasing health awareness among women and rising geriatric population with multiple health issues have raised the sales of dietary supplements in the global market.
Dietary Supplements Market by Segmentation
By Form:
Soft Gel or Pills
Confectionary Products
Gummies
Chews
Others
Pharmaceutical Products
Chewable Pills and Pills
Soft Gel
Powder
Liquid
By Ingredient:
Vitamins & Minerals
Amino Acids
Botanical Supplements
Others
By End-use:
Men
Women
Senior Citizen
Others
By Application:
Weight Loss
Sports Nutrients
General Well Being
Immune Health and Digestive Health
Bone and Joint Health
Heart Health
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Pharmacies Drug Store
Health & Beauty Stores
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East and Africa
