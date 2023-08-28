Governor Phil Scott Announces Launch of Vermont Strong ’23 License Plate Sales

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced Vermont Strong license plates are now available for purchase. All proceeds will support victims of the summer’s severe flooding.

“Time and time again, Vermonters have shown how willing they are to step up, join together, help their neighbors and unite for their communities,” said Governor Scott. “This summer’s flooding has been no exception. It’s clear We Are Vermont Strong, and tough too! I know many Vermonters will be excited to contribute to our flood response and proudly display the new plates.”

There are two different license plate options available. One says, “We Are Vermont Strong ’23” and the other also has the words, “Tough Too!” The license plates cost $35 each and retailers may place bulk orders for resale at their business.

The two license plates can also be purchased in-person at all Vermont Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) locations starting September 1. In addition to the two plate options, there will be a limited, online only deal, where one can get a “Tough Too!” plate and a pair of Darn Tough “Vermont Strong” socks for $70.

Online purchases can be made at https://dmv.vermont.gov/vermontstrong23

Half of the proceeds from the sales will support the Vermont Community Foundation, which is helping fill gaps in funding needed to address the most significant disaster relief needs of individual Vermonters.

The other half will support to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program, which is supporting employers who experienced significant flood damage reopen and reemploy Vermonters.

Additionally, there is an option to make a direct monetary donation through the DMV website. The donations will go to the Vermont Emergency Donations Special Fund. For example, some of this funding will be used to support the Manufactured Home Improvement and Repair Program.

“We are very excited to bring back the Vermont Strong license plates that were so well received after Tropical Storm Irene,” said DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli. “The updated design reflects the community spirit of Vermont, and every sale will contribute financially to unmet needs of Vermonters, businesses, and farms that need vital support after the devastating flooding last month.”