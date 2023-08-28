Fall into September at the Lake of the Ozarks’ Iconic Alhonna Resort & Marina
Newly Renovated Property Provides Perfect Getaway as Autumn Approaches
The weeks right after Labor Day are the perfect time to visit Alhonna. The weather is still warm, traffic in the area is lighter, and it's a beautiful time to be out on the lake fishing and boating.”LAKE OZARK, MO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacation season doesn’t have to end with Labor Day. In fact, for Alhonna Resort— the iconic Lake of the Ozarks property— it’s just getting started. With newly renovated accommodations, popular amenities and fun seasonal activities, September is a great time to make the most of the final weeks of summer and start of Autumn.
— Aaron McArdle, Owner of Alhonna Resort & Marina
“The weeks right after Labor Day are the perfect time to visit Alhonna”, said owner Aaron McArdle. “The weather is still warm, traffic around the area is lighter, and it’s a beautiful time to be out on the lake boating and fishing,” he added.
Moreover, one of the country’s biggest events for motorcycle enthusiasts will be rumbling into Lake of the Ozarks next month. The 17th annual Bikefest takes place September 13-17. The area offers some of the Nation’s most scenic rides around the Lake of the Ozarks and through the rolling Ozark hills with spectacular views.
“We are proud to offer discount package deals for any first responder participating in Bikefest, and we look forward to entertaining participants at our Blue Cat Lounge with special drinks and promotions.”
As most people know, the iconic resort, recently named “Best of the Lake” for 2023, was the inspiration for the Blue Cat Lodge featured in the popular Netflix series, Ozark. Screenwriter Bill Dubuque grew up in St. Louis and spent his summers working there in the 1980s.
The property has recently undergone many exciting renovations including remodeled units, improvements to the landscaping, gift shop and pool area as well as the docks at Buddy’s Marina.
Lake lovers can get special deals through the month of September— A book 3 nights and get one free offer. This “Fall into September” package will also include a coupon for free drink or food item at Alhonna and discount on select boat rentals, and for fans of fall foliage, there is no better time to take a trip to this beautiful lakeside oasis.
“There's truly something for everyone at Alhonna not only in September but throughout the fall months, whether it’s exploring the lake area, taking in picturesque scenery, enjoying boating and fishing or just relaxing by the fire or listening to music at the Blue Cat Lounge,” said McArdle.
The Alhonna Resort & Marina is perfectly located at the 8 mm by water and off Horseshoe Bend Parkway by car. The property has 60 rooms including single motel, studio, condo style units and lakeside cabins for rent along with amenities such as two heated swimming pools, a toddler pool, a hot tub, and a sandy beach area. There is a full-service gas dock, plenty of slips, an enclosed fishing dock and boat rentals available on property.
To book your next trip to this unique lakeside destination visit www.thealhonnaresort.com.
