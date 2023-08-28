Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2023
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2023
Monday, Aug. 28
9:30 a.m. Meet with Clyde Companies
Location: Geneva Rock Headquarters parking lot, 4393 Riverboat Rd.
11:30 a.m. Meet with legislative leadership
Location: Kearns Mansion
Tuesday, Aug. 29
9 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions team
Location: Governor’s Office
9:40 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Interview Board of Pardons and Parole candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with H.R. McMaster
Location: Virtual meeting
1:20 p.m. Meet with Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, Utah National Guard
Location: Governor’s Office
2:20 p.m. Interview with Sirius XM
Location: Virtual meeting
3 p.m. Meet with Eboo Patel, Interfaith America
Location: Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Interview Board of Pardons and Parole candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Aug. 30
9 a.m. Meet with Hope Eccles
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with Unified Economic Opportunity Commission
Location: Utah State Capitol, Committee Room 445
12:15 p.m. Host Utah Industry Roundtable
Location: Kearns Mansion
2 p.m. Visit Waterford School
Location: Sandy
4 p.m. Visit Zipline site
Location: 10473 S. Bacchus Hwy
6 p.m. Meet with President Taylor Randall and Jason Perry, University of Utah
Location: Capital Grille
Thursday, Aug. 31
9 a.m. Interview with KDXU
Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Speak at Constitution Month event
Location: Utah State Capitol Rotunda
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Speak at Annual Law Enforcement Executives Roundtable
Location: Calvin Rampton Building
1:40 p.m. National Governors Association meeting
Location: Virtual meeting
5 p.m. Attend University of Utah vs. Florida football game
Location: Rice Eccles Stadium
Friday, Sept. 1
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2023
Monday, Aug. 28
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Interview with Dave & Dujanovic
Location: KSL Broadcast House
11:30 a.m. Meet with legislative leadership
Location: Kearns Mansion
2 p.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Interview with KRCL
Location: Virtual
3:30 p.m. Interview with KSL at Night
Location: KSL Broadcast House
Tuesday, Aug. 29
9 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions team
Location: Governor’s Office
9:30 a.m. Interview with Access Utah
Location: Virtual
10 a.m. Interview Board of Pardons and Parole candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with senior advisors on tribal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Public Safety commissioner
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity leadership team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Interview Board of Pardons and Parole candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Aug. 30
9:30 a.m. Interview with Good Things Utah
Location: 2175 W 1700 S, Salt Lake City
10:30 a.m. Meet with Rep. Burgess Owens
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for rural affairs
Thursday, Aug. 31
8:30 a.m. Speak at Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute Newsmaker Breakfast
Location: Thomas S. Monson Center, 411 East South Temple, Salt Lake City
MEDIA ACCESS
10 a.m. Conduct Constitution Month event
Location: Utah State Capitol Rotunda
MEDIA ACCESS
3 p.m. Interview with Inside Utah Politics
Location: 2175 W 1700 S, Salt Lake City
Friday, Sept. 1
10:30 a.m. Speak at Mountainland Technical College Payson Campus groundbreaking
Location: 2175 W 1700 S, Salt Lake City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
