Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Aug. 28

9:30 a.m. Meet with Clyde Companies 

Location: Geneva Rock Headquarters parking lot, 4393 Riverboat Rd.

11:30 a.m. Meet with legislative leadership 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

9 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions team 

Location: Governor’s Office 

9:40 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Virtual meeting 

10 a.m. Interview Board of Pardons and Parole candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11 a.m. Meet with H.R. McMaster 

Location: Virtual meeting 

1:20 p.m. Meet with Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, Utah National Guard

Location: Governor’s Office

2:20 p.m. Interview with Sirius XM 

Location: Virtual meeting 

3 p.m. Meet with Eboo Patel, Interfaith America

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:30 p.m. Interview Board of Pardons and Parole candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Wednesday, Aug. 30

9 a.m. Meet with Hope Eccles 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10 a.m. Meet with Unified Economic Opportunity Commission 

Location: Utah State Capitol, Committee Room 445

12:15 p.m. Host Utah Industry Roundtable 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

2 p.m. Visit Waterford School 

Location: Sandy

4 p.m. Visit Zipline site 

Location: 10473 S. Bacchus Hwy 

6 p.m. Meet with President Taylor Randall and Jason Perry, University of Utah 

Location: Capital Grille 

Thursday, Aug. 31  

9 a.m. Interview with KDXU

Location: Virtual meeting 

10 a.m. Speak at Constitution Month event

Location: Utah State Capitol Rotunda 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

11 a.m. Speak at Annual Law Enforcement Executives Roundtable 

Location: Calvin Rampton Building 

1:40 p.m. National Governors Association meeting 

Location: Virtual meeting 

5 p.m. Attend University of Utah vs. Florida football game

Location: Rice Eccles Stadium

Friday, Sept. 1

No public meetings 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Aug. 28

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Interview with Dave & Dujanovic

Location: KSL Broadcast House

11:30 a.m. Meet with legislative leadership

Location: Kearns Mansion 

2 p.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Interview with KRCL

Location: Virtual

3:30 p.m. Interview with KSL at Night

Location: KSL Broadcast House

Tuesday, Aug. 29

9 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions team 

Location: Governor’s Office 

9:30 a.m. Interview with Access Utah

Location: Virtual

10 a.m. Interview Board of Pardons and Parole candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with senior advisors on tribal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Public Safety commissioner

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity leadership team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. Interview Board of Pardons and Parole candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Aug. 30

9:30 a.m. Interview with Good Things Utah

Location: 2175 W 1700 S, Salt Lake City

10:30 a.m. Meet with Rep. Burgess Owens

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11:30 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for rural affairs

Thursday, Aug. 31  

8:30 a.m. Speak at Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute Newsmaker Breakfast

Location: Thomas S. Monson Center, 411 East South Temple, Salt Lake City

MEDIA ACCESS

10 a.m. Conduct Constitution Month event

Location: Utah State Capitol Rotunda 

MEDIA ACCESS

3 p.m. Interview with Inside Utah Politics

Location: 2175 W 1700 S, Salt Lake City

Friday, Sept. 1

10:30 a.m. Speak at Mountainland Technical College Payson Campus groundbreaking

Location: 2175 W 1700 S, Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

###

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2023

