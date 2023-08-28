The Continuing Growth Story of Silicon Carbide Wafer Market
The Silicon Carbide Wafer market size is estimated to increase by USD 516.97 Million at a CAGR of 12.58% from 2023 to 2029.
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF MI introduces new research on Silicon Carbide Wafer covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2023-2029). The Silicon Carbide Wafer explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are CREE (Wolfspeed) (United States), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), DuPont (United States), General Electric (United States), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), ON Semiconductor (united States), United Silicon Carbide (United States), GeneSiC Semiconductor (United States), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Silicon Carbide Wafer market is to witness a CAGR of 12.58% during the forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Power Device, Electronics & Optoelectronics, Wireless Infrastructure, RF Device and Cellular Base Station, Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS), Power Supply and Inverter, Lighting Control, Industrial Motor Drive, Flame Detector, EV Motor Drive, Electronic Combat System, Renewable Energy, Others) by Type (SIC Discrete Devices, SiC MOSFET, SIC Module, SiC Bare Die, SiC Diode) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
On the off chance that you are engaged with the industry or expect to be, at that point this investigation will give you a complete perspective. It's crucial you stay up with the latest sectioned by Applications [Power Device, Electronics & Optoelectronics, Wireless Infrastructure, RF Device and Cellular Base Station, Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS), Power Supply and Inverter, Lighting Control, Industrial Motor Drive, Flame Detector, EV Motor Drive, Elect], Product Types [SIC Discrete Devices, SiC MOSFET, SIC Module, SiC Bare Die, SiC Diode] and some significant parts of the business.
Definition:
Silicon carbide wafer has unique electronic and physical properties. Silicon carbide wafer-based devices have been used for short-wavelength optoelectronic, radiation-resistant, high-temperature, applications. The high-power and high-frequency electronic devices made with Silicon carbide are superior to Si and GaAs-based devices and this projected the growth of the silicon carbide wafer market in the forecast period.
Market Trends:
• Growing Application of SIC Devices in RF and Cellular Base Station
Market Drivers:
• Rising Demand for Motor Drives is Lining SIC-Based Devices in Positive Growth Trajectory
• Increasing SIC-Based Devices Facilitates System Size Reduction
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing Utilization of Power Semiconductor Technology in Renewable Energy Generation Creates Opportunities for Market
Which market aspects are illuminated in the report?
Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Silicon Carbide Wafer market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.
Study Analysis: Covers major companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Silicon Carbide Wafer market, the years measured, and the study points.
Company Profile: Each Firm well-defined in this segment is screened based on a product's, value, SWOT analysis, ability, and other significant features.
Manufacture by region: This Silicon Carbide Wafer report offers data on imports and exports, sales, production, and key companies in all studied regional markets
Highlighted Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Segments and Sub-Segment:
Silicon Carbide Wafer Market by Key Players: CREE Inc. (Wolfspeed) (United States), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), DuPont (United States), General Electric (United States), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), ON Semiconductor (United States), United Silicon Carbide, Inc. (United States), GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc. (United States), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
Silicon Carbide Wafer Market by Types: SIC Discrete Devices, SiC MOSFET, SIC Module, SiC Bare Die, SiC Diode
Silicon Carbide Wafer Market by End-User/Application: Power Device, Electronics & Optoelectronics, Wireless Infrastructure, RF Device and Cellular Base Station, Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS), Power Supply and Inverter, Lighting Control, Industrial Motor Drive, Flame Detector, EV Motor Drive, Elect
Silicon Carbide Wafer Market by Geographical Analysis:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
The study is a source of reliable data on Market segments and sub-segments, Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological innovations Value chain, and investor analysis.
Interpretative Tools in the Market: The report integrates the entirely examined and evaluated information of the prominent players and their position in the market by methods for various descriptive tools. The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.
Key Growths in the Market: This section of the report incorporates the essential enhancements of the marker that contain assertions, coordinated efforts, R&D, new item dispatch, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.
Key Points in the Market: The key features of this Silicon Carbide Wafer market report include production, production rate, revenue, price, cost, market share, capacity, capacity utilization rate, import/export, supply/demand, and gross margin. Key market dynamics plus market segments and sub-segments are covered.
Research Objectives:
• Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
• To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
• To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement in the total market.
• To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
• To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
