Best Foot Forward Joins Louisiana Association of Health Plans as Its Newest Premier Partner

BFF Poised to Begin Offering Its Specialized Engagement Services in the Pelican State

With our new strategic partnership with LAHP, Best Foot Forward is excited to introduce ourselves and bring our specialized engagement services to Louisiana healthcare providers.” — Byron Dennis & Rich Dudley, Co-CEOs

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Foot Forward (BFF), a health resource management firm specializing in assisting government-insured managed care health plans effectively engage with their members, is proud to announce its recent partnership with the Louisiana Association of Health Plans (LAHP). LAHP — the voice for health plans and other organizations that comprise Louisiana's health benefits industry — is committed to its broad-based membership, including all models of health management organizations that embrace the provision of quality, cost-effective health care benefits.

“Best Foot Forward is thrilled to become a new premier partner of LAHP, and looks forward to becoming active participant in this exceptional organization,” explains Byron C. Dennis, co-CEO/partner of Best Foot Forward. “Our company works with health care organizations — primarily government insurance Managed Care health plans — to help them re-establish contact with existing members and connect with new members, hard-to-reach, high-utilization, or target-risk group enrollees. Because LAHP facilitates communication among its membership, the State government, and in the industry regarding healthcare issues of common concern, we are honored to work together on shared goals.”

Founded in 2009, Best Foot Forward provides quality and comprehensive member engagement services for today’s MCOs. Headquartered in South Florida, with offices in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and a brand-new call center in Georgia, BFF uses its innovative “Locate, Educate and Engage” approach to help identify and then reconnect managed care members with plan providers.

“BFF’s mission is to provide integrated programs using insight-driven solutions that focus on delivering a clear process to connect, communicate, and assist managed care members and plan providers,” explains BFF’s Co-CEO Rich Dudley. “BFF is known within the industry for having a best-in-class success rate of 50% in reconnecting to what is referred to as ‘Unable to Contact’ members. With our new partnership with LAHP, we’re excited to introduce ourselves and bring our services to Louisiana healthcare providers.”

Since 1991, LAHP provides its members the means to address legislative and regulatory issues in an organized and effective way. It also allows the industry to be represented in other arenas so that health benefits principles can always be considered when public policy decisions are made and so that the health benefits industry can speak with one voice.

Best Foot Forward (BFF), a certified minority-owned and HITRUST-certified business, is headquartered in South Florida, with offices in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and a new facility in Georgia. BFF’s mission is to provide integrated programs using insight-driven solutions that focus on delivering a clear process to connect, communicate, and assist managed care members and plan providers.