Increasing demand from End Use industries is anticipated the growth of the Advanced Surface Treatment Chemicals Market
global sales are expected to exhibit a 6.3% CAGR, ultimately totalling a market size of US$ 9,193.1 million by the end of 2033NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- By the end of the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the Advanced Surface Treatment Chemicals Market is anticipated to be worth US$ 9,193.1 Million. Over the projection period, the market is expected to increase at a notable 6.3% annual rate. The automobile, aerospace, construction, packaging, and other end-use industries all frequently use advanced surface treatment chemicals. These substances have a variety of uses, including surface preparation, corrosion prevention, improving surface characteristics, and more.
The use of sophisticated surface treatment chemicals is frequently done to prevent corrosion on surfaces. These substances are mostly used to prevent corrosion on surfaces, especially metals. The use of surface treatment chemicals is required because corrosion can result in damage, a loss of functionality, and a shorter lifespan for the base material.
Apart from the corrosion, they are also used to enhance the adhesion property. Surface treatment chemicals such as adhesion promotors are used to enhance the adhesion or bonding between two surfaces. Applications such as coatings, adhesives, and paints, where adhesion is required and crucial for performance and durability, these promotors play a vital role in increasing adhesion.
Industries such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, and others are key end-use industries for these chemicals. The automotive industry is one of the key industries where these chemicals are being used to protect metal components from corrosion. Car components are made of metal such as engine parts, car bodies, and others, to protect them from corrosion, these chemicals are used.
Advanced Surface Treatment Chemicals play a vital role in the automotive industry as they are heavily employed in automotive seating, steering wheels, sound insulation components, interior rims, and so on. On the other hand, these are used in the formulations of coatings and adhesives.
Advanced surface treatment chemicals are very crucial in end-use industries from food, packaging, construction, and automotive to high performance & demanding aerospace industry. These chemicals are also used in the aerospace and defense industry, where these are used in different places such as aircraft structural parts, landing gears, turbine blades, and others for various purposes.
Key Takeaways from the Advanced Surface Treatment Chemicals Market:
The Advanced Surface Treatment Chemicals industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 1,359.8 million by 2033, increasing at a 5.1% CAGR.
The Advanced Surface Treatment Chemicals industry in India is estimated to reach a market share of US$ 411.8 million, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2033.
During the forecast period, the Advanced Surface Treatment Chemicals industry in China is expected to reach a market share of US$ 2,374.6 million, securing a 4.1% CAGR.
Germany’s Advanced Surface Treatment Chemicals industry is predicted to achieve a market share of US$ 723.7 million, rising at a 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
With a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033, the Automotive Industry is expected to dominate the Advanced Surface Treatment Chemicals industry.
How Does the Competition Look in the Advanced Surface Treatment Chemicals Market?
The Global Market is competitive in nature, where along with key players, small and medium-scale players are also active in the market. Key players active in the market are focusing on the launching of new and customized products for different end-use industries for instance aerospace industry. For the particular industry, the chemicals are being formulated as per the requirement as the industry is highly demanding and materials used in the industry must comply with the guidelines.
Key market participants are also focused on the expansion of their production capacities to cater to the growing demand of the advanced surface treatment chemicals market and also to expand their global reach. A few key players are also establishing their production facilities in the East and South Asia Pacific, as these regions have skilled workforce, less regulatory scenarios, relatively less expensive raw materials, and other factors.
A few of the key players are also launching new technologies for advanced surface treatment chemicals along with the surface treatment sites. For Instance:
In November 2022, BASF inaugurated its largest surface treatment site in Pinghu, China. The Surface Treatment global business unit of BASF’s Coatings division, operating under the Chemetall brand, celebrated the inauguration of its state-of-the-art surface treatment production site in Pinghu City, Zhejiang Province, China. Spanning 60,000 square meters, the Pinghu site is BASF’s first production site located in the Dushan Port Economic Development Zone and its largest surface treatment site globally.
Top Key Players in the Market
NIHON PARKERIZING INDIA PVT. LTD.
AD International
Thermax Limited
BCW Engineering
Trocellen
UACJ Corporation
Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
Keronite
Elos Medtech AB
Surface Technology
Vantage Specialty Chemicals
Kemia
BASF SE
Segmentation Analysis of the Advanced Surface Treatment Chemicals Market
By Chemical Type:
Adhesion Promoters
Anti-corrosion Agents
Cleaners and Activators
Anodising Agents
Conversion Coatings
Others
By Surface Type:
Metal Surface
Plastic Surface
Glass and Ceramic Surface
Others
By End Use Industry:
Automotive
Building and Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Aerospace and Defense
Packaging
Others (Healthcare, Textile)
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
East Asia
South Asia Pacific
The Middle East and Africa
