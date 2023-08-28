MDC reminds shooters of closed shotgun range at Platte Falls Conservation Area

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on July 1 permanently closed the shotgun-only target range at the Platte Falls Conservation Area east of Platte City in Platte County. Environmental concerns prompted closure of the range.

Other opportunities are currently available in the Kansas City area for shotgun target shooting. MDC’s Lake City Shooting Range near Blue Springs is staffed and offers trap, skeet, and five-stand shotgun ranges along with pistol and rifle ranges. Lake City also has a range for patterning shotguns at still targets.

MDC provides a public shotgun range at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area south of St. Joseph in Buchanan County, which is just north of Platte County.

MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range near Parkville is staffed and has rifle and pistol ranges.

Private shotgun ranges with trap and skeet shooting also operate in the Kansas City region.

Statewide, MDC provides both staffed and unstaffed ranges for recreational target shooting. To find a range near you, visit https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/find/places/mdc-ranges.