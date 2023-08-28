Martinus North America, Inc. Announces First North American Acquisition

DENVER and SYDNEY, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail systems and infrastructure specialist Martinus North America, Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Bottom Line Company LLC, headquartered in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. The acquisition of Bottom Line is the first of its kind in North America for Martinus, which is one of the world's fastest growing railroad infrastructure businesses with current operations in Australia, New Zealand, and South America.



Bottom Line Company has grown to be a nationwide railroad contractor since being founded in 2005. Bottom Line specializes in track construction, bridge construction and maintenance, on track safety, and emergency derailment services. Its professional approach to the industry and record of delivering projects aligns with the core values of Martinus.

The newly formed company will operate as Martinus Bottom Line and will immediately service the Class 1, Shortline and Industrial markets. Martinus North America will provide the platform to grow into major projects in transit, high-speed and material supply in North America, which is a strategic approach that has driven Martinus’ growth in Australia, New Zealand, and South America.

At the beginning of 2023 Martinus announced its expansion plans into the North American railroad market after identifying significant growth opportunities and Martinus Bottom Line is the first step in its strategy to becoming a leader of the railroad infrastructure industry in North America.

Martinus brings a unique approach to railroad infrastructure employing more than 1500 people around the world and is known for self-delivery of major projects, using its own workforce and specialized railway machinery to execute construction outcomes to the highest of standards. Two hundred new employees will join the Martinus group and allow for geographical expansion into all areas of North America.

Like Bottom Line, Martinus was established in 2005 by its founder Treaven Martinus and has grown to become an expert in the rail infrastructure industry and is currently building multiple complex projects around the world.

"We’re excited about this new chapter in North America,” said Martinus founder and CEO Treaven Martinus. “The acquisition of Bottom Line simply made sense to us. It was an easy decision to bring them into the Martinus family, as they have the skills and knowledge that align with who we are and what we do."

Added Brett Urquhart, President, Martinus North America, "Martinus North America is extremely optimistic about what we can achieve with the newly acquired Martinus Bottom Line team. The diverse service offerings that the Martinus Bottom Line business unit provides, will not only help grow our revenue in the North American market, but provide a platform to expand to major projects and other railway product supply. We are excited about what we can achieve, and we look forward to continuing our expansion in North America.”

Martinus is a privately owned, industry leading, full-service railroad infrastructure construction company that builds and maintains large scale railways and intermodals across Australia, New Zealand, North America and Chile along with select projects in other countries around the globe. Martinus has the in-house capability for full turnkey project development from feasibility and operational transformation, engineering management, through to project management, construction management, and seamless integration.

