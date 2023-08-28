CAMS' Alana Mullane Earns Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) Certification
This achievement embodies one of CAMS' Core Values - We are Here to Learn and GrowWILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Association Management Services (CAMS) is proud to announce that Assistant Community Manager Alana Mullane, a member of the CAMS team since November 2021, has successfully earned her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) certification.
Alana brings a wealth of experience to her role, having spent four years in the community association management industry. Her journey within the sector began as a budget analyst. She has excelled as an assistant community manager, fostering positive relationships among
community members.
Before entering the community association management field, Mullane honorably served as a member of the United States Marine Corps from 2007 to 2015.
When asked about her recent accomplishment, Mullane expressed her elation, stating, "I'm thrilled to have earned my CMCA designation. CAMS’ commitment to education and on-the-job experiences assured me that I was well-prepared for the certification exam. This achievement fuels my enthusiasm to pursue further industry credentials.”
Regional Vice President Rich Orduno, CMCA®, AMS® PCAM®, is equally thrilled about Mullane’s
accomplishment.
“We're proud to share this accomplishment with Alana,” said Orduno. “Since first joining the CAMS team, she has shown a willingness to expand her knowledge base and skill set. This is the first step in her community management journey, and we look forward to being a part of her growth.”
The Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation, awarded by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB), signifies an individual's proficiency in community association management. It is a recognized industry standard that demonstrates a manager's commitment to upholding the field's highest professional standards and knowledge. Earning the CMCA designation requires a comprehensive understanding of essential areas crucial for successful community association management, including governance, finance, ethics, and operations.
