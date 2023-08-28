Global Countertop Market's Upward Trajectory: Projected Valuation of US$ 709.7 Billion by 2026 | Future Market Insights
This surge in demand for countertops spans various applications such as workrooms, bathrooms, retail spaces, laboratories, and kitchens, driving robust salesNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global countertop market size is exhibiting steady growth throughout the world due to a rise in disposable incomes and a rise in employment levels, especially in the key markets of North America and APEJ. Also, with a renewed impetus that is being witnessed in the construction industry, the global countertop market is also benefitting due to this trend as most of the new countertops are installed in the kitchens of new homes and in the renovation of the old homes as well. Also, with the interest rates historically low in the key market of the United States, and with the banks being generous in extending the line of credit to the consumers, there is a rising amount of money being spent on the construction and renovation of homes, thereby directly benefitting the global countertop market.
In addition, consumers are increasingly preferring granite stone as their choice of countertop, due to the fact that the prices of granite are dropping. This is especially true for the countertop markets in the United States, where there is a huge availability of granite stone in the mass markets due to a plethora of supply because of the rising low-cost imports of granite during the last decade. This factor, coupled with the fact that consumers prefer granite due to its high aesthetic appeal, is making it the granite stone most popular choice for countertops.
The global countertop market is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 709.7 Billion in the year 2026 and exhibit a moderate 5.0% CAGR during the period of forecast.
4 Forecast Highlights on Global Countertop Market
As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the solid surfaces material type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 34,750 Million in the year 2026. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2026. The solid surfaces material type segment was estimated to account for nearly one-fourth of the revenue share of the material type category by the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by the year 2026 end.
As per the assessment of Future Market Insights, the non-residential segment will reach a valuation of nearly US$ 101,060 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the period of assessment. The non-residential segment was estimated to account for more than two-thirds of the revenue share of the end-use industries category in the year 2017 and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2026.
As per the estimates of Future Market Insights, the new construction segment is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 94,850 Million in 2026. The new construction segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2026. The largest share is contributed by the APEJ region in the new construction segment.
Future Market Insights forecasts the US countertop market to grow from US$ 16,928.6 Million in 2017 to US$ 25,707.9 Million in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2017 to 2026.
Competition Landscape
The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for countertops, which will remain active through 2026. Among the notable players in the competitive landscape of the countertop market, top companies like Caesarstone Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., and Pokarna Ltd. stand out, contributing to the industry's dynamic growth and innovation.
Key Companies Profiled
Caesarstone Ltd.
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Pokarna Ltd.
E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company
Cosentino Group
Silestone
AKG Group
Vicostone
Cambria
Aro Granite Industries Ltd.
Asian Granito India Ltd
Market by Category
By Material Type:
Granite
Solid Surfaces
Laminates
Engineered Quartz
Marble
Others
By End-Use Industries:
Residential
Non-Residential
By Construction Activity:
New Construction
Renovation
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Japan
APEJ
MEA
