Breaking Barriers in Precision Medicine for Patients who can Benefit: New Publication Uncovers Stakeholder Expectations

Being aware of what the different stakeholders expect from one another is an essential first step toward establishing a common understanding of PM.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- August 2023 - A global multistakeholder, collaborative approach is necessary to harmonize existing practices and ensure universal access to precision medicine (PM), a recently published research paper has determined.
The research, carried out on behalf of the multistakeholder consortium From Testing to Targeted Treatments (FT3), has also identified a lack of clarity and some misalignment regarding the perceived roles and expectations of the different stakeholder groups in driving PM.
The paper, published in leading journal Health Science Reports, explored the expectations of a diverse group of stakeholders, including industry representatives, healthcare providers, patients and patient patient advocates, researchers, and policymakers/regulators/payers. The exercise, which consisted of systematic interviews, aimed to explore the expectations of different stakeholders from themselves and each other regarding PM, given the considerable heterogeneity that still exists in terms of its access and implementation across jurisdictions.
Key areas of misalignment among stakeholders in precision medicine identified include the role of industry in clinical trial design and in access to PM, which is perceived as important by patients, HCPs and policymakers but not by industry representatives, and the stakeholders responsible for elaborating guidelines on PM use - patients indicated policymakers, while researchers indicated themselves.
The research has identified a number of priorities for optimal PM implementation and there were several actions suggested by the surveyed stakeholders. These include the need for enhancing high- level policy focus, improving genomic literacy, optimizing the health technology assessment for PM, advocating for equitable access, promoting collaboration between industry and other stakeholder groups and development of reliable research standards. For example, participating stakeholders felt that a better integration of research into clinical care would lead to treatments being more rapidly applied within health systems.
“There was agreement that no stakeholder group can drive change on its own, and a global collaborative approach to implement PM in the healthcare system is needed”
And while industry representatives are the biggest proponents of collaboration, the researchers found that all stakeholders point towards collaboration as a means of ensuring the optimal implementation of precision medicine. The stakeholder expectation matrix that emerged from the research will now be further used to inform the FT3 program strategy and activities.
