Kensington Sales Group launches YouTube Channel to share knowledge on selling to Public Sector

KENSINGTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kensington Sales Group launches YouTube Channel to share knowledge gained over 7+ years of prospecting and selling to the Public Sector market. Mike Dombo, President of Kensington Sales Group said, "It is our genuine belief that sharing our knowledge gained over the years will not only help startups looking to enter the Public Sector market, but will provide established companies with insight into how their teams can perform better." Kensington Sales Group supports companies that sell to the Public Sector through lead generation and market research. Our clients enjoy the benefits of an experienced sales team of Public Sector BDRs employing our proven methods to engage with jurisdictions in North America. Our validated market approach generates highly qualified leads to fill sales pipelines without the long-term commitment and high cost of salaries, benefits, training, and management of employees.