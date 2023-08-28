New Inclusive Global Fashion Innovation SECONDLEFT Unveils Inaugural Collection With Australian Runway Presentation
From the team that created one of Australia’s favorite athleisure brands, STAX., comes the launch of their global brand, SECONDLEFT.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Building upon their remarkable success with renowned Australian athleisure brand STAX., the same visionary team is thrilled to introduce their latest global endeavor, SECONDLEFT. The brand’s unveiling took center stage with a vivid runway presentation and performance at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion, offering a first look into the fusion of culture, innovation and inclusivity that defines SECONDLEFT.
Following an exclusive online-only preview of ready-to-wear styles for “VIP” fans of the brand, SECONDLEFT is proud to showcase its inaugural athletic apparel collection, SECONDLEFT Premium Seamless. This curated release consists of ‘sport luxe’ styles, starting at $38 USD, that not only complement the body beautifully but also offer unmatched support, exemplifying the brand’s commitment to its unique design philosophy.
“We are so excited to present our Premium Seamless SECONDLEFT collection. It’s the heartbeat of the brand, representing the core of our creative DNA,” said Don Robertson, Founder and Creative Director of SECONDLEFT. “It feels only natural to keep pushing the envelope to elevate this product and deliver something incredible for our community.”
Diversity and inclusivity have always been the driving principles for founders Don and Matilda Robertson. Acknowledging the imperative of visibility and representation in the industry, SECONDLEFT is committed to ensuring that its product lines and collections transcend traditional boundaries, catering to diverse gender expressions, body types, and ethnicities. This dedication echoes throughout their campaigns and consumer-centric content, reinforcing their commitment to creating a brand that embraces all.
The full collection is available September 1st, 2023, at https://www.secondleft.com/
About SECONDLEFT;
SECONDLEFT SPORT, The combination of movement, affordable luxury and inclusivity, with a focus on fashion, form and function.
SECONDLEFT SPORT inspires us to embrace movement with a touch of opulence, setting new standards for luxury athletics.
