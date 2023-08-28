Submit Release
Brunswick to Concentrate Lithium Exploration on Globex’s Lac Escale Property Area

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration (BRW-TSXV) has announced that Brunswick “have decided to pause all activities in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan in order to redeploy and refocus all efforts toward our James Bay area projects”. This is the result in large part due to the discovery of 25 m to 80 m wide outcrops bearing significant spodumene (lithium) mineralization on Globex’s Lac Escale property under option to Brunswick (see today’s press release). Brunswick followed a spodumene bearing boulder train with extremely large boulders up glaciation to the spodumene bearing outcrop discovery area on Globex’s claims. Drilling is slated to begin with a minimum 4,000 m drill program next month.

Lac Escale Regional Geology Map
Lac Escale Regional Geology Map

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”.  These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”).  No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom.  A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

