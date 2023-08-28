Blue Hydrogen Market Size to Grow $44.5 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Blue Hydrogen Market is projected to grow from USD 18.2 billion in 2022 to USD 44.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Hydrogen has long been recognized as a possible low-carbon transportation fuel. Blue hydrogen is primarily produced from natural gas using a process known as steam reforming, which combines natural gas and heated water to form steam. The result is hydrogen, with carbon dioxide as a by-product. As a result, carbon capture and storage (CCS) is critical for capturing and storing carbon, thus leaving clean hydrogen.

The blue hydrogen market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the role of blue hydrogen in carbon emission reduction, an increase in the demand for fuel cell-based electric vehicles, and a shift toward a hydrogen-based economy.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=217899255

Blue Hydrogen Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 44.5 Billion by 2030 Growth Rate 11.9% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Blue Hydrogen Market by Technology, End User, and Region. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising focus on achieving net zero emission target by 2050 Key Market Drivers Increasing applications of hydrogen in fuel cell electric vehicles

Rising focus on achieving net zero emission target by 2050

Under the scenario of net zero emissions, hydrogen production experiences an unprecedented revolution. In 2030, when the world's output of H2 hits 200 Mt, low-carbon technologies will produce 70% of it. The production of hydrogen will have increased to 500 Mt H2 by 2050, largely because of low-carbon technologies. To attain net zero emissions by 2050, the energy system will need to be modified using several technologies. The main pillars for decarbonizing the global energy system are projected to be energy efficiency, behavioral modification, electricity, renewable energy, Carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), and hydrogen.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=217899255

In the net zero emissions scenario, strong hydrogen demand growth and the adoption of cleaner technologies for its production will allow hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels to preclude up to 60 Gt of CO2 emissions in 2021–2050, or 6.5% of all cumulative emissions reductions. Hydrogen fuel is crucial for reducing greenhouse emissions in hard-to-decarbonize industries, including heavy industries (especially steel and chemical), heavy-duty road transport, shipping, and aviation, where direct electrification is challenging.

Blue Hydrogen Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing regulations concerning GHG emissions Rising applications of hydrogen in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs)

Restraints:

Energy loss during hydrogen production

Opportunities:

Rising focus of governments on achieving net zero emission targets by 2050 Increasing number of government initiatives concerning development of hydrogen-based economies

Challenges:

Integration of hydrogen into natural gas networks

North America is expected to be the largest region in the Blue Hydrogen Industry

The North American region is estimated to be the largest market for the blue hydrogen market, followed by Europe. The growth of the North American region can be attributed to the increasing demand for hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles and the number of hydrogen filling stations in the US and Canada.

The European region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth of the European blue hydrogen market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for fuel cell-based electric vehicles and a shift toward a hydrogen-based economy.

Key Market Players:

Major players operating in the Blue Hydrogen Companies include Shell Plc (UK), Linde plc (Ireland), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), Air Liquide (France), and Air Products Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Hydrogen Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Hydrogen Generation Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com