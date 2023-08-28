Windsor Fashions Launches Second Homecoming Collection with Creators Coco Quinn and Corinne Joy

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce its second Homecoming Edit of the year with singer-songwriter Coco Quinn and actress, artist, dancer and model Corinne Joy. The Windsor x @cocoquinn3 x @itscorinnejoy Homecoming Edit is the second in a series of two influencer collections co-curated for the occasion. These styles are now available to shop in store and on WindsorStore.com.



For the first special event of the new school year, Windsor tapped Coco Quinn and Corinne Joy to curate an edit of dresses, shoes, jewelry and accessories to complete everyone’s Homecoming look this year. As the leading on-trend fashion retailer, Windsor is the ultimate destination for girls to find their dream Homecoming outfit this season, with over 300 dresses under $50 and 600 dresses under $100.

As Coco and Corinne share similar interests and passions for the fashion scene, they were thrilled to connect with Windsor and play a role in selecting head-to-toe looks for Homecoming . On curating Windsor’s second Homecoming edit, Coco and Corinne said, “Since both of our careers stem from a creative background, this partnership gave us an opportunity to authentically express ourselves and channel our inner beauty. We’re very excited to align on a collaboration where we can lead by example and serve as an inspiration to girls around the world. Windsor not only makes girls look and feel good, but most importantly, we love how this brand has the power to elevate your confidence and make you shine bright for any event.”

For this edit, Coco and Corinne chose a variety of chic Homecoming ensembles that cater to different styles and trends. The girls opted for a more diverse assortment of dresses, including timeless and traditional pieces, as well as bold dresses with captivating features . While working on this collection, the two aimed to accommodate everyone’s personal taste and vision for this year’s occasion. From fabrics of satin , velvet and lace, to embellishments with sequins , feathers and pearls, Coco and Corinne touch on every detail that will enhance this season’s Homecoming aesthetic. Overall, the collaboration sparked unexpected and fun details, encouraging girls to step out of their comfort zone with an array of colorways, silhouettes and lengths. Coco and Corinne’s unique picks capture styles from hi-low and asymmetrical frames, to long trains, paired with accessories such as complimentary gloves, marabou clutches, bubble hems and more. Windsor strives to make fashion accessible to all and this co-curated series is one that will resonate with all girls as there is a style and price point for everyone.

Coco Quinn has become one of the most influential rising stars of Gen-Z. As a singer and songwriter, Coco has showcased her talents throughout the entertainment industry in multiple facets. Moreover, through her work as an artist, dancer, actress and model, Coco has garnered a massive social media presence across several platforms and her music videos have collectively received over 150 million views.

Corinne Joy is an actress, artist, dancer and model who has been in several different TV series and is a three-time national dance champion. Corinne trades her time between playing soccer and glam days where she enjoys spending time with her best friend Indi making fun styling videos. While some girls are about the clean girl aesthetic, Corinne is owning the "cool girl" one.

Coco Quinn and Corinne Joy’s 2023 Homecoming Dresses Edit is available in store and online at WindsorStore.com .

