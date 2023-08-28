Prominent Casana Executives Named to Prestigious American Heart Association Boards

Chief Operating Officer, Alongside Co-founder and Chief Research Officer, Assume Roles on AHA Boards in Rochester and Boston

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Casana , the industry leader in monitoring heart health through smart toilet seats, is thrilled to announce the appointment of two esteemed executives to the boards of the American Heart Association (AHA). Both executives have been selected to contribute their expertise to the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke.



Dave Borkholder, Co-founder and Chief Research Officer, Joins Rochester AHA Board:

Borkholder has spent nearly three decades as an innovator in both industry and academia, developing medical device technologies spanning DNA diagnostics (Cepheid), ultrasound (ZONARE), implantable devices (RIT) and cardiovascular monitoring (RIT / Casana). As the Bausch and Lomb Professor of Microsystem Engineering at RIT, he led the establishment of an institute-wide initiative in Personalized Healthcare Technology, engaging more than 100 faculty in interdisciplinary research. With his remarkable leadership and vision for the future of cardiovascular care, Borkholder is set to play a vital role in guiding the board’s strategic endeavors.

Olivia Lew , Chief Operating Officer, Joins Boston AHA Board:

Lew began as an early investor in Casana, with an investment focus on early-stage founders building transformative companies at the intersection of software and healthcare. With her deep insight into health tech innovations, operations, change management, and business strategy, Lew is poised to make a substantial impact on the board’s initiatives.

Both Lew and Borkholder bring a wealth of experience and a passion for cardiovascular health and business strategy to their roles on the American Heart Association boards. Their appointments underscore Casana's dedication to driving innovation, improving patient outcomes, and shaping the future of in-home heart health monitoring.

"We are immensely proud of both appointments to the American Heart Association boards. Their expertise and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to advancing cardiovascular health initiatives on a regional and, potentially, national level," said Casana's CEO, Austin McChord. "These appointments reflect not only their individual accomplishments but also our company's commitment to making a positive impact on heart health."

About Casana:

Casana is innovating healthcare delivery with a smart toilet seat that enables effortless, integrated, and consistent in-home health monitoring. The FDA cleared Heart Seat® captures heart rate and blood oxygenation. The healthcare system has been searching for this actionable intelligence for decades, and it turns out, we were sitting on a great idea all along.

The Heart Seat will become commercially available upon future clearance of non-invasive blood pressure.

Contact:

Danielle Lewan

Director of Marketing & Communications

dlewan@casanacare.com

++++++

The Heart Seat is a replacement for a standard toilet seat that is indicated for use in a home environment. The Heart Seat is intended to be used for measuring, displaying, reviewing, and storing non-invasive functional oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin (SpO2) and heart rate (HR) in adults of at least 22 years of age with weight ranging from 90 to 350 pounds. Data from the Heart Seat are collected whenever the seat is used and are automatically uploaded to the Casana Cloud where they can be viewed by the healthcare provider. The Heart Seat is not intended for continuous monitoring.