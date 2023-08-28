Potbelly Corporation to Participate at The Benchmark Consumer 1x1 Conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, today announced that the management team will participate in The Benchmark Consumer 1x1 Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 in New York City. Bob Wright, Chief Executive Officer and Steve Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer will hold one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.



About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country -with approximately 427 shops in the United States including approximately 67 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

