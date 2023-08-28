Marine Electric Vehicle Market Value, Industry Growth & Market Forecast

Chicago, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marine Electric Vehicle Market by Technology (Fully electric, Hybrid), Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, UMV), Mode of Operation (Manned, Remotely Operated, Autonomous), Vessel Transport (Seafaring, Inland), Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The rise in global regulations aimed at mitigating emissions and promoting sustainable maritime solutions is a pivotal factor driving the growth in Marine Electric Vehicle Market.

Marine Electric Vehicle Market Report Scope:

Report Matrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2030 Projected Value $10.1 Billion in 2023 Expected Value 29.1 Billion by 2030 Growth Rate 16.4% Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2030 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Technology, Ship Type, Mode of Operation, Vessel Transport, Range, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Companies Covered ABB (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), BAE Systems (UK), General Electric (US) and Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=67757407

Marine Electric Vehicle Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing maritime tourism, including underwater and surface water sport industry

The growth of the global maritime tourism industry has led to an increased demand for cruises, ferries, motorboats, and other marine passenger transport vessels. In 2022, according to UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization), international tourism receipts surged past the USD 1 trillion mark, registering a remarkable 50% growth in real terms compared to 2021. This impressive rebound in international travel fueled the resurgence of international visitor spending, which reached 64% of pre-pandemic levels, representing a decline of 36% compared to 2019. Europe emerged as the top-performing region, generating nearly USD 550 billion (EUR 520 billion) in tourism receipts, equivalent to 87% of pre-pandemic levels. Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas also showcased significant recovery rates, achieving 75%, 70%, and 68% of their pre-pandemic receipts. However, Asian destinations faced greater challenges due to prolonged border closures, resulting in a modest 28% of pre-pandemic earnings. These figures underscore the resilience and gradual revitalization of the global tourism industry.

Key Market Players in Marine Electric Vehicle Market

ABB (Switzerland),

Siemens AG (Germany),

BAE Systems (UK),

General Electric (US),

Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway).

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Marine Electric Vehicle Market Trends, Market Value, Market Forecast, Market Growth"­­­­­­­­

287 – Tables

51 – Figures

299 – Pages

Opportunity: Increasing adoption of electric propulsion technologies into the UUV market

Improved operational capabilities, increased endurance, and improved environmental sustainability may result from the adoption of electric technology in the UUV market. In fields including environmental monitoring, offshore energy, underwater exploration, defense, and others, this creates chances for cooperation, knowledge transfer, and market expansion.

Challenge: High initial capital expenditure

Compared to conventional marine boats, MEVs may have higher initial expenditures, including the purchase of electric propulsion systems and related infrastructure. Particularly, the price of batteries continues to represent a sizeable amount of the overall cost of MEVs. Although the costs are anticipated to decline with time, it is currently difficult to match the costs of conventional boats. Particularly, the price of batteries continues to represent a sizeable amount of the overall cost of MEVs. Even while economies of scale and technology developments are predicted to drive down costs over time, affordability is still a problem for many prospective users.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=67757407

Commercial Segment to dominate market share during the forecast period

Based on Ship Type, the Marine Electric Vehicle Market has been segmented into commercial and defense. Commercial Segment is witnessing high growth and market share due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles for passenger transportation, recreational use, and other commercial usage such as fishing and research.

Hybrid electric segment is expected grow the highest during the forecast period

Based on technology, the hybrid electric segment is expected to grow the highest during the forecast period. In larger vessels, it becomes difficult to provide fully electric solutions due to lower load-bearing capacity and lower range. Also, since more adoption is being made in larger vessels to curb emissions, hybrid is being considered as the best option in larger maritime vessels.

Related Reports:

Aircraft Electrification Market by Technology (More Electric, Hybrid Electric, Fully Electric), Component, Application, System, Platform (Commercial, Military, Business & General Aviation, UAV, AAM) and Region (2021-2030)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aircraft-electrification-market-31650461.html

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com