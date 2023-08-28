Digital Surgery Technologies Market is Set to Rise at a Revenue of US$ 4,143.1 By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟔𝟖.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is estimated to attain a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒,𝟏𝟒𝟑.𝟏 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟕.𝟒% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The global digital surgery technologies market is going through a transformational period right now due to the quick infusion of new technology and shifting end-user expectations. Almost all facets of the healthcare scene have been changed by advances in medical technology. Artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining traction in several industries, including robots, virtual reality, and surgery.
The use of robotic-assisted surgical devices is rapidly expanding in the global market for digital surgery technology. The da Vinci Surgical System, created by Intuitive Surgical, is a current example showing this tendency. As of 2021, millions of surgeries have been carried out with this robotic technology globally. Numerous benefits of the da Vinci system include shorter hospital stays, smaller incisions, and quicker patient recoveries.
According to the Medtech Pro Global Surgical Procedure Volumes (SPV) Tracker, the number of robotic surgeries (including soft-tissue abdominal and orthopedic surgeries) would more than double as these areas are expanded, from an expected 1.7 million in 2020 to over 3.9 million in 2025. The healthy increase in surgical treatment numbers is also fueling a rapid rise in sales of digital surgery equipment.
In the global market for digital surgery technologies, the incorporation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in surgical operations is growing in importance. The creation of the Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation (ARSN) system by MediView XR is a current illustration of this trend. During difficult surgeries, the AR-based tool helps surgeons precisely detect and locate crucial parts.
Many of the major global IT companies, like Microsoft and Google, are making inroads into the healthcare sector and are creating AI-powered surgical instruments. As a result of all these factors, digital surgery technologies have seen an increase in sales. For instance, Microsoft will work with The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC) to enable and grow JJMDC's secure and compliant digital surgery environment. For a better customer experience, better patient and economic outcomes, and to expand skills, improve productivity, and enhance surgical decision-making, JJMDC will use the Microsoft Cloud to drive innovation.
𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Surgical navigation and advanced visualization accounted for over 59.8% of the global market as of 2022, and it is predicted that this segment will continue to dominate during the forecast period. Due to the many benefits it provides, the surgical navigation and improved visualization category has a sizable market share.
Additionally, during difficult deformity correction and tumor procedures, real-time visibility of tools in 2D images, 3D scans, MR, or CT scans helps surgeons make wise judgments. Better surgical outcomes and patient care are the direct results of this improved viewing capability. As a result, healthcare organizations are utilizing this technology more frequently, which is boosting the segment's growth in the global market.
𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
In 2022, IoT and robotics segment accounted for over 50.2% of market revenue, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The significant market share of the robotics and IoT industry can be due to the growing use of these technologies in digital surgery.
The market is expanding due to the use of IoT in surgical tools enables automated adjustments and real-time feedback. The IoT and robotics market is expected to experience constant growth as digital surgery technology continues to progress, driven by the demand for more complex and effective surgical procedures.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟒𝟑.𝟖% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
North America dominates the digital surgery technology market, with a commanding 43.8% share. This industry leadership reflects North America's tendency to adopt cutting-edge medical innovations, particularly in surgery. In addition to highlighting their strong healthcare foundations, the US and Canada's eagerness to integrate digital surgical technology into their healthcare frameworks also reflects the countries' general economic health.
The growing number of significant players in the U.S. and the development of robotic gadgets powered by AI further fuel the global market growth. Furthermore, the market expansion in North America will be accelerated by the increased usage of minimally invasive surgical techniques and robot-assisted surgeries.
The favorable reimbursement environment in North America is a key factor in the continent's impressive adoption rate. These policies are crucial in helping to offset the high upfront expenses of integrating these cutting-edge surgical instruments. They make it possible for healthcare facilities to offer cutting-edge therapies to their patients by reducing budgetary obstacles.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The global digital surgery technologies market is made up of a significant number of both big- and small-scale producers and vendors. Due to the growing use of AI in healthcare, manufacturers currently have a wide range of chances to diversify their product lines and gain a firm presence in the market.
The majority of the market's manufacturers are using partnerships and collaborations with hospitals, medical schools, ambulatory surgical centers, and surgeons in addition to other businesses as one of their primary development strategies in order to create cutting-edge digital surgery products and establish a solid financial foothold in the industry.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Augmedics Ltd.
• Brainlab AG
• Caresyntax Inc
• Centerline Biomedical
• DASH Analytics
• EchoPixel Inc.
• FundamentalVR
• Medtronic plc
• Mimic Technologies, Inc.
• Novadaq Technologies Inc.
• Osso VR Inc.
• Surgical Science Sweden AB
• VirtaMed AG
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
The global digital surgery technologies market segmentation focuses on
Component, Product Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Hardware
o Vision Systems
o Surgical Systems
• Software
• Service
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Surgical Navigation & Advanced Visualization
• Surgical Simulation
• Surgical Planning
• Surgical Data Science
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• AI and Big Data
• IoT and Robotics
• Extended Reality (ER: AR/VR/MR)
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• General Surgery
• Neurological Surgery
• Cardiovascular Surgery
• Orthopedics Surgery
• Urology Surgery
• Gynecological Surgery
• Ophthalmological Surgery
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Clinics
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
