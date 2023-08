Digital Surgery Technologies Market is Set to Rise at a Revenue of US$ 4,143.1 By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ generated revenue of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ” ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is estimated to attain a valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ’,๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ’% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/united-states-honey-market The global digital surgery technologies market is going through a transformational period right now due to the quick infusion of new technology and shifting end-user expectations. Almost all facets of the healthcare scene have been changed by advances in medical technology. Artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining traction in several industries, including robots, virtual reality, and surgery.The use of robotic-assisted surgical devices is rapidly expanding in the global market for digital surgery technology. The da Vinci Surgical System, created by Intuitive Surgical, is a current example showing this tendency. As of 2021, millions of surgeries have been carried out with this robotic technology globally. Numerous benefits of the da Vinci system include shorter hospital stays, smaller incisions, and quicker patient recoveries.According to the Medtech Pro Global Surgical Procedure Volumes (SPV) Tracker, the number of robotic surgeries (including soft-tissue abdominal and orthopedic surgeries) would more than double as these areas are expanded, from an expected 1.7 million in 2020 to over 3.9 million in 2025. The healthy increase in surgical treatment numbers is also fueling a rapid rise in sales of digital surgery equipment.In the global market for digital surgery technologies, the incorporation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in surgical operations is growing in importance. The creation of the Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation (ARSN) system by MediView XR is a current illustration of this trend. During difficult surgeries, the AR-based tool helps surgeons precisely detect and locate crucial parts.Many of the major global IT companies, like Microsoft and Google, are making inroads into the healthcare sector and are creating AI-powered surgical instruments. As a result of all these factors, digital surgery technologies have seen an increase in sales. For instance, Microsoft will work with The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC) to enable and grow JJMDC's secure and compliant digital surgery environment. For a better customer experience, better patient and economic outcomes, and to expand skills, improve productivity, and enhance surgical decision-making, JJMDC will use the Microsoft Cloud to drive innovation.๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐š๐ฏ๐ข๐ ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐‡๐š๐ฅ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žSurgical navigation and advanced visualization accounted for over 59.8% of the global market as of 2022, and it is predicted that this segment will continue to dominate during the forecast period. Due to the many benefits it provides, the surgical navigation and improved visualization category has a sizable market share.Additionally, during difficult deformity correction and tumor procedures, real-time visibility of tools in 2D images, 3D scans, MR, or CT scans helps surgeons make wise judgments. Better surgical outcomes and patient care are the direct results of this improved viewing capability. As a result, healthcare organizations are utilizing this technology more frequently, which is boosting the segment's growth in the global market.๐ˆ๐จ๐“ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐จ๐›๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žIn 2022, IoT and robotics segment accounted for over 50.2% of market revenue, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The significant market share of the robotics and IoT industry can be due to the growing use of these technologies in digital surgery.The market is expanding due to the use of IoT in surgical tools enables automated adjustments and real-time feedback. The IoT and robotics market is expected to experience constant growth as digital surgery technology continues to progress, driven by the demand for more complex and effective surgical procedures.๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ–% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žNorth America dominates the digital surgery technology market, with a commanding 43.8% share. This industry leadership reflects North America's tendency to adopt cutting-edge medical innovations, particularly in surgery. In addition to highlighting their strong healthcare foundations, the US and Canada's eagerness to integrate digital surgical technology into their healthcare frameworks also reflects the countries' general economic health.The growing number of significant players in the U.S. and the development of robotic gadgets powered by AI further fuel the global market growth. Furthermore, the market expansion in North America will be accelerated by the increased usage of minimally invasive surgical techniques and robot-assisted surgeries.The favorable reimbursement environment in North America is a key factor in the continent's impressive adoption rate. These policies are crucial in helping to offset the high upfront expenses of integrating these cutting-edge surgical instruments. They make it possible for healthcare facilities to offer cutting-edge therapies to their patients by reducing budgetary obstacles.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žThe global digital surgery technologies market is made up of a significant number of both big- and small-scale producers and vendors. Due to the growing use of AI in healthcare, manufacturers currently have a wide range of chances to diversify their product lines and gain a firm presence in the market.The majority of the market's manufacturers are using partnerships and collaborations with hospitals, medical schools, ambulatory surgical centers, and surgeons in addition to other businesses as one of their primary development strategies in order to create cutting-edge digital surgery products and establish a solid financial foothold in the industry.

๐'๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:โ€ข Augmedics Ltd.โ€ข Brainlab AGโ€ข Caresyntax Incโ€ข Centerline Biomedicalโ€ข DASH Analyticsโ€ข EchoPixel Inc.โ€ข FundamentalVRโ€ข Medtronic plcโ€ข Mimic Technologies, Inc.โ€ข Novadaq Technologies Inc.โ€ข Osso VR Inc.โ€ข Surgical Science Sweden ABโ€ข VirtaMed AGโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐žThe global digital surgery technologies market segmentation focuses onComponent, Product Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญโ€ข Hardwareo Vision Systemso Surgical Systemsโ€ข Softwareโ€ข Service๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Surgical Navigation & Advanced Visualizationโ€ข Surgical Simulationโ€ข Surgical Planningโ€ข Surgical Data Science๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒโ€ข AI and Big Dataโ€ข IoT and Roboticsโ€ข Extended Reality (ER: AR/VR/MR)โ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข General Surgeryโ€ข Neurological Surgeryโ€ข Cardiovascular Surgeryโ€ข Orthopedics Surgeryโ€ข Urology Surgeryโ€ข Gynecological Surgeryโ€ข Ophthalmological Surgeryโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซโ€ข Hospitalsโ€ข Ambulatory Surgical Centersโ€ข Clinicsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spaino Rest of Western Europeโ€ข Eastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiao Rest of Eastern Europeโ€ข Middle East & Africa (MEA)o UAEo Saudi Arabiao South Africao Rest of MEAโ€ข South Americao Argentinao Brazilo Rest of South America 