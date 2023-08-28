Recreational harvest of blueline tilefish in Atlantic state waters closes Sep. 1

Blueline tilefish closes for recreational harvest in Atlantic state waters (including all state waters of Monroe County) on Sept. 1, with the last day of harvest being Aug. 31.

This closure is consistent with the closure in adjacent Atlantic federal waters. Harvest will reopen May 1, 2024, in Atlantic state and federal waters.

Learn more at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Tilefish,” which is under the “Reef Fish” tab or download the Fish Rules App. Learn more at FishRulesApp.com or follow Fish Rules at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.