Mental Health Apps Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mental Health Apps Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mental health apps market size is predicted to reach $11.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.3%.

The growth in the mental health apps market is due to the increasing awareness about mental health and its significance. North America region is expected to hold the largest mental health apps market share. Major players in the mental health apps market include Mindscape, Calm, MoodMission, Headspace, Flow Neurosciences, Youper, Happify, Sanvello, NOCD, Talkspace, Addicaid, Silvercloud Health, Moodfit, BetterHelp, and eMoods.

Mental Health Apps Market Segments

• By Platform Type: iOS, Android, Other Platform Types

• By Application Type: Depression and Anxiety management, Meditation Management, Stress management, Wellness Management, Other Application Types

• By Geography: The global mental health apps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mental health apps refer to mobile and PC-based applications used by people to manage their mental health. These apps help people to manage their medications and help in reducing stress and monitoring symptoms of disorders. The user can get therapies virtually for conditions such as PTSD, psychotic disorders, anxiety disorders, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Mental Health Apps Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

