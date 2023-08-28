Global Medical Footwear Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Medical Footwear Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Medical Footwear Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Footwear Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medical footwear market size is predicted to reach $13.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The growth in the medical footwear market is due to the rapidly growing prevalence of foot-related issues such as bunions & hallux valgus, plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, and arthritis. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical footwear market share. Major players in the medical footwear market include Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Orthofeet, Duna, Darco International Inc., Dr. Zen Inc., Gravity Defyer Corp., Dr. Foot Inc., DJO LLC(Dr.Comfort), and Horng Shin Footwear Co.

Medical Footwear Market Segments

• By Product: Medical Shoes & Boots, Medical Sandals, Other Products

• By Sales Channel: Direct Sales of Medical Footwear, Footwear Specialty Stores, Medical & Healthcare Centers, Online Retailers of Medical Footwear, Mono-Brand Stores, Other Sales Channels

• By Application: Diabetic Shoes, Arthritis Shoes, Bunions & Hallux Valgus Shoes, Flat Feet Shoes, Other Appliations

• By End User Sex: Men, Women

• By Geography: The global medical footwear market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5651&type=smp

The medical footwear refers to a special type of footwear designed to accommodate the footwear needs of individuals possessing one of several foot disorders and medical conditions. A few medical conditions that can benefit from this medical footwear include people with diabetic feet, corns, calcaneal spurs, heel cracks, and heel pain.

Read More On The Medical Footwear Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-footwear-global-market-report

