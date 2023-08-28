O2B Kids New Location - New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2B Kids, the leader in early education and child care, is proud to announce the acquisition of Discovery Point Trouble Creek now, O2B Kids New Port Richey . O2B Kids New Port Richey expands O2B’s reach in the Tampa Market to 12 locations and 51 total operating schools throughout the country. With a highly-acclaimed preschool program and dedicated childcare services, families will feel the positive impact of O2B Kids’ passion for preparing kids for kindergarten.

"We are excited to continue growing our footprint in Florida by adding O2B Kids New Port Richey to the O2B Kids Family. We believe that the first five years of life are crucial to development, experiences in the early years wire the brain, and the more experiences the better. We look forward to serving the families of the New Port Richey community at O2B Kids - the perfect place to learn and grow." said O2B Early Education CEO Andy Sherrard.

O2B partnered with EIG14T , a commercial real estate development firm, to secure this acquisition. EIG14T is excited to have worked on this project and looks forward to continuing their partnership with O2B Kids.

Reed Fenton, CEO of EIG14T says, “ We are thrilled to have helped in the opening of another O2B Kids location. They are a wonderful partner, and we look forward to seeing them bring their educational programs into more communities.”

O2B Kids New Port Richey offers programs for children six weeks old through school age. From infants to preschool, including VPK, there is play-based learning fun for each child in the family! Our programs for school age children consist of Afterschool and Summer Camp, because the learning doesn’t stop when the school bell rings. We look forward to growing with the community and creating a partnership with current staff and families. We can’t wait to invite the community in to be a part of the perfect place to learn and grow!

Media contact:

Michelle M. Deschamps

O2B Early Education

Vice President of Marketing

michelled@o2bkids.com

407-897-9251

Related Links

o2bkids.com

cedarspreschool.com

childrenoftomorrow.com

swagchildcenter.org

Fdeducation.com

814cre.com

About O2B Early Education:

O2B Early Education is the parent company of O2B Kids. O2B Early Education is a family partner in preparing kids to be academically ready to succeed in school, socially ready to build great friendships and emotionally ready to face life’s challenges. Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, Children of Tomorrow, The Child Center, and FD Education. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. As a whole, O2B Early Education is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33922f8a-2bc1-4974-9634-c840f92d49b5