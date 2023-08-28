Oilseeds Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Oilseeds Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oilseeds Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the oilseeds market size is predicted to reach $378.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The growth in the oilseeds market is due to the growing usage of oilseeds in animal feed. North America region is expected to hold the largest oilseeds market share. Major players in the oilseeds market include The Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Burrus Seed Farm, Cargill Incorporated, Corteva Agriscience, Mahyco Seeds, Syngenta Group.

Oilseeds Market Segments

• By Oilseed Type: Copra, Cottonseed, Palm Kernel, Peanut, Rapeseed, Soybean, Sunflower Seed, Other Oilseed Types

• By Biotech Trait: Herbicide Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, Other Stacked Trait

• By Category: Genetically Modified, Conventional

• By Application: Oilseed Meal, Vegetable Oil, Other Applications

• By End-Use Industry: Food Industry, Personal Care and Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global oilseeds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oilseed refers to a crop or seed that is especially produced for the pupose of extracting edible oil from seeds. Oil, a staple of our food and a significant source of fatty acids, is produced mostly from oilseed crops. Soybeans and peanuts can be viewed as oilseeds in a more general sense.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Oilseeds Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

