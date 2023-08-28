M-commerce Payment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's M-commerce Payment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “M-commerce Payment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the M-commerce payment market size is predicted to reach $38.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 40.0%.
The growth in the M-commerce payment market is due to the increasing mobile and internet penetration. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest M-commerce payment market share. Major players in the M-commerce payment market include ACI Worldwide, Inc., Alphabet Inc., BHIM UPI, Fidelity National Information Services, Fiserv, Inc., Freecharge, Google Pay.
M-commerce Payment Market Segments
• By Payment Method: Near Field Communication, Premium SMS, Wireless Application Protocol, Direct Carrier Billing
• By Mode of Transaction: Mobile Retailing, Mobile Booking or Ticketing, Mobile Banking, Mobile Billing
• By End-use Industry: Retail, Hospitality And Tourism, IT And Telecommunication, BFSI, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Airline
• By Geography: The global M-commerce payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
M-commerce payments refer to the use of mobile phones and tablets to complete transactions online for any purchase of online products or services. M-commerce payments are helpful as they provide convenience to the user and save time and effort and involve buying and selling goods and services online through smartphones and tablets.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. M-commerce Payment Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
