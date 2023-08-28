M-commerce Payment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

M-commerce Payment Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's M-commerce Payment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “M-commerce Payment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the M-commerce payment market size is predicted to reach $38.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 40.0%.

The growth in the M-commerce payment market is due to the increasing mobile and internet penetration. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest M-commerce payment market share. Major players in the M-commerce payment market include ACI Worldwide, Inc., Alphabet Inc., BHIM UPI, Fidelity National Information Services, Fiserv, Inc., Freecharge, Google Pay.

M-commerce Payment Market Segments

• By Payment Method: Near Field Communication, Premium SMS, Wireless Application Protocol, Direct Carrier Billing

• By Mode of Transaction: Mobile Retailing, Mobile Booking or Ticketing, Mobile Banking, Mobile Billing

• By End-use Industry: Retail, Hospitality And Tourism, IT And Telecommunication, BFSI, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Airline

• By Geography: The global M-commerce payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5863&type=smp

M-commerce payments refer to the use of mobile phones and tablets to complete transactions online for any purchase of online products or services. M-commerce payments are helpful as they provide convenience to the user and save time and effort and involve buying and selling goods and services online through smartphones and tablets.

Read More On The M-commerce Payment Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/m-commerce-payment-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. M-commerce Payment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

Payments Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/payments-global-market-report

Payment Security Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/payment-security-global-market-report

Payment Processing Solutions Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/payment-processing-solutions-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC