Global Non-fungible Token Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Non-fungible Token Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Non-fungible Token Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-fungible token market size is predicted to reach $0.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of -61.9%.

The growth in the non-fungible token market is due to the increasing demand for digital artwork. North America region is expected to hold the largest non-fungible token market share. Major players in the non-fungible token market include SemiDot Infotech, Blockchain App Factory, Cinedigm, Funko, Takung Art, WISeKey, Oriental Culture Holding, and Liquid Media.

Non-fungible Token Market Segments

• By Type: Art, Collectibles, Gaming, Metaverses, Sports, Utilities, Other Types

• By Market Type: Primary, Secondary

• By Cryptocurrency Usage: ETH, DAI, MANA, SAND, REVV, MATIC, CUBE, FOAM, Other Cryptocurrencies

• By Geography: The global non-fungible token market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5495&type=smp

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptographic assets on the blockchain with unique authentication codes and metadata that differentiate them from one another. The non-fungible tokens (NFT) are engaged in providing digital assets.

Read More On The Non-fungible Token Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-fungible-token-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Tokenization Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tokenization-global-market-report

Barrier Systems Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barrier-systems-global-market-report

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

