Global Non-fungible Token Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Non-fungible Token Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-fungible token market size is predicted to reach $0.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of -61.9%.
The growth in the non-fungible token market is due to the increasing demand for digital artwork. North America region is expected to hold the largest non-fungible token market share. Major players in the non-fungible token market include SemiDot Infotech, Blockchain App Factory, Cinedigm, Funko, Takung Art, WISeKey, Oriental Culture Holding, and Liquid Media.
Non-fungible Token Market Segments
• By Type: Art, Collectibles, Gaming, Metaverses, Sports, Utilities, Other Types
• By Market Type: Primary, Secondary
• By Cryptocurrency Usage: ETH, DAI, MANA, SAND, REVV, MATIC, CUBE, FOAM, Other Cryptocurrencies
• By Geography: The global non-fungible token market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptographic assets on the blockchain with unique authentication codes and metadata that differentiate them from one another. The non-fungible tokens (NFT) are engaged in providing digital assets.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
