Toshiba Releases 600V Small Intelligent Power Devices for Brushless DC Motor Drives

- Surface mount type small package helps reduce mounting area and the size of circuit boards for motor drives -



Kawasaki, Japan (ANTARA/Business Wire)- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched two 600V small intelligent power devices (IPD) for brushless DC motor drive applications such as air conditioners, air cleaners, and pumps. Volume shipments of “TPD4163F” and “TPD4164F,” which have output current (DC) ratings of 1A and 2A, respectively, start today.









Both new products are housed in a surface mount type HSSOP31 package, which reduces the mounting area by approximately 63% against Toshiba’s previous products[1]. This makes smaller motor drive circuit boards possible, and also reduces the height of the motor.

As power supply voltage may fluctuate significantly in regions with unstable power supply, the voltage has been increased from the 500V of Toshiba’s previous products[1] to 600V, which improves reliability.





A “Reference Design for Sensorless Brushless DC Motor Drive Circuit” that utilizes the functions of the new TPD4164F with a TMPM374FWUG microcontroller with vector control engine is available from today on Toshiba’s website.





Toshiba will continue to expand its product line-up for energy-saving motor controls with various packages and improved device characteristics that contribute to design flexibility and carbon neutrality.





Note:

[1] DIP26 package products (end-of-life products): TPD4123K, TPD4123AK, TPD4144K, TPD4144AK, TPD4135K and TPD4135AK





Applications

Brushless DC motors for home appliances





Fan motors (air conditioner, air cleaner, ventilation fan, ceiling fan etc.)

Pumps

Features





Small package

Surface mount type HSSOP31: 17.5mm×11.93mm (typ.), t=2.2mm (max)

High power supply voltage rating to secure operation margin for power supply voltage fluctuations: VBB=600V













Follow the links below for more on the new product.





Follow the link below for more on Toshiba Intelligent Power ICs.





To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:

TPD4163F





TPD4164F





* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.





About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company's 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

















Contacts

Customer Inquiries:

Power Device Sales & Marketing Dept.

Tel: +81-44-548-2216

Contact Us





Media Inquiries:

Chiaki Nagasawa

Digital Marketing Dept.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp













Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation