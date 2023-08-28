Global Non Destructive Testing NDT And Inspection Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Non Destructive Testing NDT And Inspection Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Non Destructive Testing NDT And Inspection Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non destructive testing NDT and inspection market size is predicted to reach $12.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The growth in the non destructive testing NDT and inspection market is due to rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest non destructive testing NDT and inspection market share. Major players in the non destructive testing NDT and inspection market include MISTRAS Group, Acuren Inspection Inc., YXLON International, Fprimec Solutions Inc., Baker Hughes, Applied Technical Services, TEAM Inc.

Non Destructive Testing NDT And Inspection Market Segments

• By Technique: Magnetic Particle Testing, Ultrasonic Testing, Visual Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Radiographic Testing, Acoustic Emission Testing, Other Techniques

• By Method: Visual Inspection, Surface Inspection, Volumetric Inspection, Other Methods

• By Vertical: Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Aerospace, Public Infrastructure, Automotive, Power Generation, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global non destructive testing NDT and inspection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Non-destructive testing (NDT) is the method of examining, testing, or assessing products, parts, or assemblies for discontinuities or discrepancies in functionality without sacrificing the part's or system's serviceability. NDT techniques are used in production lines, on-site inspections, and fabrication units to maintain product reliability, the manufacturing process, a uniform quality level, and lower product costs.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Non Destructive Testing NDT And Inspection Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Non Destructive Testing NDT And Inspection Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

